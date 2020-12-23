December 23, 2020
The Tennessee Education Lottery, which oversees the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee, today reported the November totals for sports betting taxes and wagering, ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department has allocated a limited number of its initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to be available to local law enforcement and first responders, including the Hamilton ... (click for more)
Each year Herman Shrader sets up 100,000 lights as part of a Christmas display covering several blocks on Jason Drive in East Ridge. Mr. Shrader has collected donations for 20 years for the East Ridge Needy Child Fund as cars tour the property leaving their heartfelt donations. (click for more)
The Tennessee Education Lottery, which oversees the licensing and regulation of online sports wagering in Tennessee, today reported the November totals for sports betting taxes and wagering, the first month of interactive sports wagering in state history.
“Our first month of sports wagering in Tennessee comes at a unique time in the world, let alone the sports world,” TEL President ... (click for more)
Speechless, no. Not on this problem, I would riot I am so upset. Government says no more than 10 people at gatherings.
Government, shame on you for taking resources that belong at ground zero.
The absurd little videos on social media of the elected folks taking the vaccine. Where do I begin?
Ground zero for COVID-19 are all the nursing homes, assisted care, hospitals, and ... (click for more)
It was on this very day – Dec. 23 but 197 years ago -- when an anonymous poem appeared in the Troy, N.Y., newspaper entitled “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” Quickly, the poem spread, and its popularity was quite nearly instant. About 15 years later, Clement Clarke Moore stepped forward to admit he had written it for his children but … well, he feared his reputation as a very erudite ... (click for more)
Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO and the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Player of the Week Tuesday.
Williams helped the Mocs to a 3-1 mark last week that included a last second victory at Austin Peay and wins over Georgia Southern and Georgia State at the GSU Holiday ... (click for more)
Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern.
The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta.
Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field.
UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall.
Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)