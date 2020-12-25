PHOTOS: Rainbow Daycare Center Celebrates Christmas

December 25, 2020
The W Road has been temporarily closed due to icy conditions. Motorists should seek alternative routes to avoid the closure.
Signal Mountain Road and Roberts Mill Road remain passable at
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, BYRON EUGENE
4001 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for
If you believe 2020 has been a better-than-average year for you, then you are surely better off than average. Whatever difficulties we each have suffered personally, we've been constantly told about the exceptional difficulties that many others have experienced and that we should worry more for our own sakes. The Chinese virus has supposedly killed 300,000 people in the United States
Some time ago I warmly introduced myself to Willa Cather, which is somewhat remarkable since she died two years before I was born. Willa was one of America's most renowned novelists during the first half of the 20th Century and was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1923 after she authored the World War I novel, "One of Ours." She was born into a life of comfort in Virginia in 1873 but
Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding
A pillar of Chattanooga FC's organization is to "keep it local." This is reflected in everything the club does, from the foundational work to the strong community partnerships with the first team. This ethos continues as the club is thrilled to announce that "No Matter What: The Rise of Chattanooga FC" will premiere on WTCI, Chattanooga's PBS member station. This historic series,