State Services Impacted By Technology Issues Due To Explosion

Tennessee state government continues to work to recover from interruptions to state services due to technology outages as a result of Christmas Day events in Nashville. As a result, many services are not yet available across the state.

Services impacted include (but may not be limited to):

Tennessee child abuse hotline (telephone lines only; web referrals remain operational)

TennCare Connect

Drivers’ license services

Adult protective services

Animal Diagnostic Laboratory services at Ellington Agricultural Center

Telephone services for applying for certain programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities



To access information and updates on these and other state services, Tennesseans can go to the state’s main page (https://www.tn.gov) and search for a service or go to the MyTN app, the state’s application that includes information about many services.

State buildings in Davidson County will be closed on Monday. Telephone and internet services may also be affected in these buildings. Affected state employees have been advised of work plans to maintain government operations as effectively as possible.

