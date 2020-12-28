Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, December 28, 2020 50.0°F   overcast   Overcast

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

HCSO Corrections Officer Arrested for DUI

East Ridge Home Damaged By Fire Early Monday Morning


HCSO Corrections Officer Damien Parker was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle by his coworkers on Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., after not reporting to work for his shift at the Hamilton ... (click for more)

A home on Frawley Road in East Ridge was damaged by fire early Monday morning. Just before 5 a.m., East Ridge Fire, Police, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to 728 Frawley Road on a possible ... (click for more)



HCSO Corrections Officer Arrested for DUI

HCSO Corrections Officer Damien Parker was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle by his coworkers on Sunday at approximately 6:45 p.m., after not reporting to work for his shift at the Hamilton County Jail. Hamilton County EMS were requested to the scene. HCSO Corrections personnel broke out his window in order to gain access to render aide after their attempts to wake ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from ‘My Morning Readings.’ Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – “Age 65 Until Death.” Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don’t even want to read anything as morbid. ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: College Football Shows Its True Colors

I have long been a proponent for an eight-team college football playoff and the 2020 season is a perfect example of why the current four-team scenario should be expanded. The same teams that have dominated the playoffs since its inception in 2014 are still among the four teams playing for a national title. Alabama is number one and Clemson is ranked second. Of the last five national ... (click for more)

#8 Vols Improve To 6-0 With 20-Point Victory Over USC Upstate

Another balanced offensive effort and timely stops on the defensive end pushed the eighth-ranked Tennessee basketball team past USC Upstate, 80-60, on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (6-0)—off to their best start since the 2010-11 squad opened the year 7-0—were powered by a balanced offensive effort during which every player who saw action scored, withstanding ... (click for more)


