Highway Patrol Was Able To Locate Enough Parts To Tell VIN Number On Bombed RV And Tie It To Anthony Warner

Monday, December 28, 2020

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division was able to local the VIN number from the bombed RV in Nashville and tie it to suicide bomber Anthony Warner.

 

The Patrol said "the CID along with an agent from the Tennessee Department of Revenue responded to the attack on Nashville. Investigators were able to locate vehicle parts that were needed for further processing to positively identify a specific vehicle and registered vehicle owner.

 

"Due to the extent of the damages, investigators determined there were few remaining areas of the vehicle that would lead to positive identification.

As the investigation continued, the team located parts that contained numbers that were used to identify the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

 

"Several hours of forensic processing were required on the 25th and 26th to reveal the needed information on the vehicle parts to reconstruct the VIN, while ensuring not to damage the evidence for further examination.

 

"Investigators were able to reconstruct a full 17-digit VIN. This along with additional investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) contributed to the identification of bombing suspect Anthony Warner."


December 28, 2020

President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before Runoff Election

December 28, 2020

Blood Assurance In Critical Need Of Holiday Donors

December 28, 2020

President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country. He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly

Blood Assurance said it is in critical need of donors after a holiday weekend that is going to be followed by another holiday weekend – New Years. Officials said, "This is the toughest time

The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Criminal Investigation Division was able to local the VIN number from the bombed RV in Nashville and tie it to suicide bomber Anthony Warner. The Patrol said



President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before Runoff Election

President Trump To Campaign In Dalton For GOP Senate Candidates On Day Before Runoff Election

President Donald Trump will campaign in Dalton, Ga., for two Republican Senate candidates in an election closely watched around the country. He is set to join Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at the Dalton Regional Airport. The campaign appearance is set for Jan. 4 - the day before the election.

Blood Assurance In Critical Need Of Holiday Donors

Blood Assurance In Critical Need Of Holiday Donors

Blood Assurance said it is in critical need of donors after a holiday weekend that is going to be followed by another holiday weekend – New Years. Officials said, "This is the toughest time for our blood center as we see less donors over the holidays so we are going to offer another special giveaway on New Year's Eve and New Years Day. "We will be open both days. We are going

Opinion

Whose Money Is It?

Whose Money Is It?

I often wonder what the thinking process is for our federal legislators. Seems as if they have very few thoughts about the people they represent. We pay taxes to the federal government and in turn our representatives are supposed to be good stewards of our money. Instead of being responsible with our money they spend it on ignorance like sending $10 million to Pakistan

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

Roy Exum: Live A Little Longer

You must know that I get dozens of enlightening, inspirational, and thought-provoking emails all the time, not to mention those I want to share from 'My Morning Readings.' Several weeks before Christmas a delightful friend sent me one entitled – get this – "Age 65 Until Death." Are you kidding me? Not only do I not wish to share it, I don't even want to read anything as morbid.

Sports

UTC Wrestling Places Two On Pre-Season All-SoCon Team

UTC Wrestling Places Two On Pre-Season All-SoCon Team

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team put two on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Southern Conference Wrestling Team, the league office announced today. Senior Fabian Gutierrez is the top pick at 125 pounds, while Waddell got the nod at 184 pounds. As a team, the Mocs sit in this place in the preseason poll with one first place vote and 53 total points. The Appalachian

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns Third SoCon Player Of The Week Award

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns Third SoCon Player Of The Week Award

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams was named the College Sports Madness Player of the Week for the Southern Conference. This is the third honor Williams earned for a career game against Georgia State, leading the Mocs to the 2020 GSU Holiday Classic title. She was 11-of-17 in the game and made both 3-point attempts and six free throws for a career-best 30 points. She


