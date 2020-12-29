Antwuan Stokes, 26, Is Person Shot And Killed On Bernham Drive In Cleveland; Police Search For A Tan 2008 Chevrolet Malibu

The man who was shot and killed in Cleveland on Monday has been identified as 26-year-old Antwuan Stokes.

Cleveland Police responded to a shots fired call at 179 Bernham Dr. NW.

Officers found Stokes deceased in the roadway.

Police are searching for a tan 2008 Chevrolet Malibu believed to have been used by the shooter.

A man who was shot in July "in broad daylight" by a rival gang member with an assault rifle is now facing charges that include aggravated robbery.

Stokes was in the news in July 2015 when police said he was shot "in broad daylight" by a rival gang member.

The next month he was charged in the robbery of a marijuana dealer at the Lookout Mountain Suites on Broad Street.