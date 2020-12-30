 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/30/20

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/30/20

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, LAKESHA NICOLE 12 KINGSTON STREET RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)



Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Washington Math: 1 Step Forward, 2 Steps Back, But There’s A Better Way

As we wrap up 2020, it’s clear that half of America is exhilarated over this year’s electoral results. The other half is anything but. One side is cheering. The other side is jeering. One side will watch with eager anticipation for what Washington will now do. The other side is eager to do all it can to block and disrupt. Four years ago, these same groups were in reverse roles. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Best Resolution

In the big scheme you’ve got one day remaining to write down your New Year’s Resolutions. That’s right, you can’t think ‘em, they have to be written down and kept handy for your weekly review. We all want to lose weight, get more exercise, write thank-you notes, be kinder to others, and get “better” every day. But, friend, those and other wishes like them should be goals. Resolutions ... (click for more)

Sports

Williams Leads UTC Women To 77-64 Win Over North Alabama

Eboni Williams recorded her second straight double-double, leading the Chattanooga women’s basketball team to a 77-64 win over North Alabama Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall. Chattanooga improves to 5-4 on the year and the Lions fall to 1-8. Williams was one of three Mocs in double figures with a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds for her second double-double this season. ... (click for more)

UTC Men Host Furman In SoCon Opener Wednesday

The preliminaries are over. The main event is here with the start of Southern Conference play. An 18-game race to Asheville begins with a visit from early favorite Furman. The Paladins were picked first by the media by four votes and second by just two among the coaches. Chattanooga’s historic start earned makes this a highly-anticipated matchup. The Mocs were among other receiving ... (click for more)


