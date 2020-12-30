Police Blotter: Nonchalant Female Shoplifters Get $8,000 In Loot From Beauty Salon; Man With Big Pockets Hits Walgreens, North Market

Police responded to a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 366 Northgate Mall Dr. Upon arrival, police met with an employee who showed police footage of three Black females filling shopping baskets with merchandise and then walking out the door while they were being confronted by staff. The females dropped merchandise while they were trying to leave and one of them stopped to pick up the merchandise and non-nonchalantly left the store. One female was heavy-set with a half black and half purple wig. Another female was heavy-set with a long curly black wig. The last female was average build with a light-pink baseball cap. The suspects left with an estimated $8,000 worth of merchandise before heading to a silver Chevrolet SUV with a temporary tag from a Kia dealership.

* * *

Police were called to Hamilton Place Mall by mall security about a homeless man who appeared to be passed out in a hallway, surrounded by condensed air cans. Police located the man and identified him. He appeared to be asleep, but once police called out to him, he sat up and was alert. The man was using the air canisters to try to get high. The man consented to a search of his person and backpack. A total of 15 air canisters were found and disposed of. The man did not appear to be intoxicated and was officially trespassed for one year from all CBL property. The man was escorted off of the property.





* * *



Police were called to a residence on Carter Street by a man who informed police that he had lost his mother's car keys at the residence. Police were able to speak with the property owner who informed police that she had checked all throughout the home, but was unable to locate the man's lost keys. While police were speaking with the man, he requested to have charges pressed, but was not clear on who. Upon further investigation, police were informed that the keys had been placed on the kitchen table of this residence during a party which had taken place approximately three weeks prior. The man was informed that police would be unable to take out warrants due to the lack of information. The man became more agitated upon being told that police were unable to help him reach a solution to his situation. During the man's various outbursts on scene, the homeowner informed police that she wished for the man to be trespassed from her property. Upon hearing this, the man became outraged. Police were able to explain the circumstances of the trespassing to the man, who said he was unhappy with the outcome of this incident. The man left the scene following this interaction. Police spoke with the homeowner, who informed police that if the keys were discovered at a later time that she would be more than happy to return the lost property. No further police action was needed at this time.



* * *



Police were called to a store at 3600 Hixson Pike. Upon arrival an officer encountered an elderly white man in a Halloween mask. Police spoke to the store manager, who said he had asked the man to put on a proper COVID mask, but the man had refused. The manager said it was obvious that the man was doing this intentionally to cause trouble. After speaking with police, the man continued to argue that any mask was okay. The man finally decided to leave the scene.



* * *



Police were called to the MHC Kenworth at 7831 Lee Hwy. about a verbal disorder involving a driver and the company looking at his truck he had brought in for repairs. The manager said he told the driver he could not have him in the truck retrieving items while the truck was in the work bay, and repeatedly told him to get out and he would pull the truck from the bay. The driver became argumentative with the manager, and said he was "getting his belongings and would not be stopped." The driver had a dash cam claiming the manager would not let him leave and was basically "holding him hostage." Officers reviewed the dash cam video the driver had clipped on his shirt and did not observe anyone being held against their will. The video did show the manager telling the driver to "get out" as the driver was on the phone with a 911 operator. The driver had all his belongings in a suitcase and was told not to return to the property.



* * *



Police responded to a shoplifting at Walgreens, 110 N. Market St. Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the district manager who said he was in the store and observed a tall Black man with a long jacket

selecting perfume gift sets. The district manager said he asked the man if he needed help with anything as he was placing a gift set in his jacket. The man asked who he was and the district manager told him he worked at the store. The district manager said the man opened up his jacket and he observed his jacket loaded up with items. The district manager said it appeared the jacket had been altered with multiple large pockets inside. The man told a Black woman with him to leave and she left the store with a basket full of items, as well. The manager said they got in a vehicle and left the scene. The manager said they would call back once their Loss Prevention officer made a copy of the video for police.