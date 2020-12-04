 Friday, December 4, 2020 47.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Health Department Updates Quarantine Period For Close Contacts

Friday, December 4, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department will adopt the latest CDC guidance that allows for a reduced quarantine period for persons who have been in contact with a COVID-19 infected person from 14 days to 10 or 7 days.

 

The CDC and the Hamilton County Health Department still recommend a 14-day quarantine period, which remains the safest approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC now allows for:

 

·  Quarantine to end after Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms occur during daily monitoring.

·  Quarantine to end after Day 7 with a negative test taken on Day 5 or after, and if no symptoms occur during daily monitoring.

Quarantine may end at these time points only if the following criteria are also met:

 

·  The person shows no symptoms of COVID-19 the entire duration of the quarantine period;

·  The person continues to monitor for symptoms following their release through Day 14; and

·  The person strictly adheres to these measures following their release through Day 14: 

o   Correct and consistent mask use,

o   Social distancing,

o   Hand and cough hygiene,

o   Environmental cleaning and disinfection,

o   Avoiding crowds,

o   Ensuring adequate indoor ventilation, and

o   Self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 illness.

The new CDC guidance can be read in full here: (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html).

 

According to the CDC, close contacts are defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more.

 

Updated Contact Tracing Process

 

Any person receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, regardless of where they were tested, should self-isolate immediately, start calling their close contacts to notify them of their exposure, and ask them to quarantine according to these new guidelines. This immediate notification will help reduce the spread of the virus.

 

The Health Department is not sending letters of quarantine as they have in the past. Therefore, employers should no longer expect this. Employees need to explain the situation to their employer and make a plan.

 

“These changes in mitigation strategy are due to an increased number of positive cases in Hamilton County, an increase in testing, test result delays, and a strain on computer reporting systems,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

Close contacts may not receive a letter or phone call from the Health Department notifying them of their close contact status at this time. The public’s proactive adherence to these guidelines can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

 

New COVID-19 Testing Hours at Alstom

 

·  10:00AM-2:30PM

· This change is to accommodate staff and patients during the colder temperatures.

·  Everyone in the car should wear a mask.

· Free transportation to the testing site is available by calling (423) 209-8383. 

·  View the Health Department’s online calendar for more details here.

Free Flu Vaccine

 

Two upcoming opportunities for free flu vaccine are as follows, thanks to a partnership with the Benwood and Maclellan Foundations:

 

·  Saturday, December 5, 10:00AM-2:00PM, Westside Baptist, 4001 Hughes Ave, 37410.

·  Monday, December 7, 3:00PM-5:30pm, Casa de Oracion Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 2311 E. 23rd Street, 37407.

Information Hotline

 

If you have questions about COVID-19 or the flu vaccine, call the Health Department’s informational hotline at (423) 209-8383.

 

Additional information may be accessed through these Health Department resources:

 

·  Subscribe to the Health Department’s Mailing List and receive press releases and updates in your inbox:https://landing.mailerlite.com/webforms/landing/j6u3e5

·  Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

·  English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

· Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

·  YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

·  YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

·  Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth


December 4, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigating Entering Auto And Card Fraud Case

December 4, 2020

Hiwassee College Property Is Sold

December 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked ... (click for more)

The now-closed Hiwassee College campus in Madisonville, Tn. — where a number of Chattanooga area residents formerly attended college over the years — has been sold. The Holston Conference ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL 1603 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dalton Police Department Investigating Entering Auto And Card Fraud Case

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who used a stolen bank card to make more than $400 in fraudulent purchases. The card was stolen from a car parked at a Dalton restaurant shortly before the purchases were made. While the suspect wore a mask, investigators hope that someone will recognize her based on her distinctive appearance and clothing. ... (click for more)

Hiwassee College Property Is Sold

The now-closed Hiwassee College campus in Madisonville, Tn. — where a number of Chattanooga area residents formerly attended college over the years — has been sold. The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church announced in a story in its newspaper, The Call, that the 60-acre property has been sold to Bruderhof, an international Christian communal organization. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Police Department Is Not Perfect But

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department or police departments around the world, they are not perfect, they make mistakes, unlike the newly proposed “Community Control Board” that is perfect from the onset. Yesterday, I heard the sheriff of Ramsey County, St. Paul, Mn. say, “Crime is rampant in Dollar Generals, Walgreens, CVS, etc. stores in St. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why We Are Dangerous

In just the first half of this week alone, Chattanooga has had four murders, has been chosen for another year among the “Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities in the United States,” and had a “coalition” of do-nothing activists propose a broad-reaching “Community Control Board” – answerable to no one. The plan, as submitted to the Election Commission to be included on the March 2021 ballot ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce Start of Foundation

Since its inception, the Red Wolves have been very intent on being equally as impactful off the pitch as they are on it. The organization has been consistently active in the community over the past two years, most recently providing thousands of meals to children in need affected by school closures due to COVID-19. This week, owner Bob Martino and Lana Martino took the intent to ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering Junior And Lonnie

Lonnie Sadler and Junior Atterton each passed away this week. I always remember them as fresh-faced high school athletes. though they were closer to my own age than I even realized. Lonnie was a couple of years behind me at Madison High School just outside of Nashville. He was an outstanding running back who was recently chosen as one of the top 50 prep football players in Nashville ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors