Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, December 7, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

December 7, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 30-Dec. 6


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 30-Dec. 6: BRYSON MEGAN NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER AGREDANO SUSPENDED LISCENSE HARRIS KENTRELL TOBIAS B/M 22 OFFICER BREWER AGG ASSAULT – FVA, ... (click for more)



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

UT Florida Game Crowd Shows Disregard For Public Health And Safety - And Response

Re: Crowd at UT/Florida game: How can UTK leadership allow this behavior at the very instant the governor is asking for National Guard reinforcements to backstop hospital staff shortages due to medical facilities’ being overcome with COVID cases? This behavior is a direct and selfish expression of disregard for all front line healthcare workers. Michael Mallen H ealth, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Vaccine Playbook

On October 16, Tennessee joined every other state in the Union as all the United States presented an “Interim COVID-19 Vaccination Plan” to our Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The reason the word ‘Interim’ is in the plan’s title is because two months ago nobody could have predicted the first vaccines would start being shipped to most of the states this week. Right ... (click for more)

Sports

UAB Rallies To Top Lady Mocs In Season Opener

Katie Burrows woke up Sunday morning with a smile on her face, really happy that her Chattanooga Lady Mocs were finally going to be able to play a basketball game. That smile wasn’t quite as obvious later in the day after the Alabama-Birmingham Lady Blazers overcame a two-point halftime deficit to win by a comfortable margin, outscoring the Lady Mocs by a commanding 55-33 margin ... (click for more)

Vols Fall 31-19 To #6 Florida At Neyland Stadium

Despite giving up just 21 rushing yards and making multiple timely stops, Florida's (8-1) passing attack was too much for Tennessee (2-6) to overcome in a 31-19 defeat on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. Tennessee true-freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 111 yards and his first career touchdown toss in his first career start for UT. ... (click for more)


