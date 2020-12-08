City Council Approves $1.7 Million For Employee Bonuses, But Holds Up On $800,000 For City Agencies

The City Council on Tuesday approved $1.7 million in one-time bonuses for city employees, but voted 5-4 to hold up on $800,000 in special appropriations to several city agencies. The $2.5 million came to the city in federal COVID-19 funds.

Council Vice Chairman Ken Smith moved to defer until Jan. 12 the funds for the agencies. He said the city might have to use the funds for other COVID debts.

Voting to approve the Smith motion were Darrin Ledford, Carol Berz, Chip Henderson and Russell Gilbert. Opposed were Jerry Mitchell, Demetrus Coonrod, Anthony Byrd and Erskine Oglesby.

The agencies include United Way, the Tivoli Foundation, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, the Forgotten Child Fund and the Southeast Tennessee Development District.