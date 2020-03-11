 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 59.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say TransCard Employee Stole Over $10,000

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Starr Fernandez
Starr Fernandez

A customer service employee is facing serious theft charges after she allegedly used her job to steal credit card information.

On March 21 of last year, police responded to an other larceny/access device call at TransCard. Officials said Starr Fernandez, 35, used her position to steal money from different card holders’ bank accounts. TransCard was required to reimburse the banks because it was one of their employees who was taking the money.

According to the police report, Ms. Fernandez was getting their information “when they called in to reset their bank pins or had issues with their cards.” She also changed their pin numbers to the last four digits of the card holders’ Social Security numbers, which she had access to, it was stated.

According to the police report, Ms. Fernandez would call the company to check the customer’s bank account information. She would then log into the account using the information she had obtained from their calls, and then transfer money to another account.

Officials said  Ms. Fernandez had used her own phone to call and check on the accounts. According to TransCard, the company had to reimburse an amount of $10,033.70 in all.

She turned herself in to the police on Tuesday on a charge of theft over $10,000.


