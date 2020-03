Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright will join federal, state and local officials to celebrate the official beginning of the SR-317 Apison Pike improvement project in Collegedale on Friday at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the Little Debbie Bakery Store at 9515 Apison Pike.

Those attending include Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Senator Bo Watson, Senator Todd Gardenhire, Rep. Mike Carter and Collegedale Vice Mayor Tim Johnson.