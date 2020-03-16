 Monday, March 16, 2020 50.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, March 16, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

March 16, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 16, 2020

Thursday's Soddy-Daisy Commission Meeting Canceled

March 16, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Soddy-Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Thursday's Soddy-Daisy Commission Meeting Canceled

The Soddy-Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: More On Corona Virus

Back on those rare afternoons when a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama football team was trailing, this usually early in the game, there would come an electrifying play where Alabama would score and regain the lead. That’s when Coach Bryant would bellow, “Now we got a game! Let’s go … we’re back in it … Now we got a game!” On the Alabama sidelines that battle cry was more famous than ... (click for more)

Sports

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Signs Defender Erik Panzer

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of defender Erik Panzer to the club for its inaugural professional season. Erik Panzer is a familiar name in his home country of New Zealand. The 26 year old spent the last three seasons in the top tier of New Zealand soccer. Erik graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2016, where he started in 15 matches for the Bobcats. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors