Governor Bill Lee Urges All Schools In State To Close As Soon As Possible; Hamilton County Schools To Be Closed Until At Least April 13

Monday, March 16, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday said he was urging every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday at the latest.

Hamilton County Schools said they will remain closed until at least April 13.

The governor said, "Schools should remain closed through March 31 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31.

"Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts.

"We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need.

"Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”

Hamilton County School officials said, "Today Governor Bill Lee issued a statement urging all schools in the state of Tennessee to close through March 31. With this announcement and the continued uncertainty of the progression of COVID-19, we are not recommending any shifts to our calendar. Students will remain out until Monday, April 13.

"Spring Break will begin on April 3 and continue the week of April 6 through April 10. We will continue virtual learning during this period and we appreciate your support with ensuring students stay engaged during the school closure. In the coming days additional resources for continued learning will become available. We are thankful for the continued support of community partners as we navigate these difficult circumstances. The district will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates regarding the anticipated return to school on Monday, April 13."

Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement around school closures:

“We thank Governor Lee for encouraging school districts to close through the end of the month in order to protect the health and well-being of Tennessee’s students, teachers, and entire communities across the state.  

"The Department of Education team has been working overtime to communicate with districts and issue guidance to help them make plans and decisions to ensure a continuation of academic instruction as well as critical meal and other services for students during times of school closure.  

"Together with district leaders, our department’s top priority as we move forward is ensuring that students can stay healthy and have all the supports they need to continue learning.”

The Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted here.

The Department of Education also set up a hotline for district leaders 629-888-5898 or toll free 833-947-2115. The hotline is available Monday- Friday 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CT.



Soddy-Daisy, Red Bank Cancel Meetings

The Soddy-Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank has decided to cancel the following meetings. March 17, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda Work Session (12:00 p.m.) City Commission Agenda Work Session (5:00 p.m.) City Commission ... (click for more)

Bradley County Officials Say There Will Be Limited Access To Government Facilities Due To Virus Concerns

Bradley County officials said there will be limited access to government facilities due to coronavirus concerns. Officials said, "This morning elected officials, department heads and/or representatives of Emergency Management Agency, Trustee, Circuit & Criminal Court Clerk, Health Department, Register of Deeds, County Clerk, Road Department, Sheriff, Clerk and Master, ... (click for more)

