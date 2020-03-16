Tennessee Coronavirus Cases Now Up To 52; Davidson, Williamson Hardest Hit; New Case Appears In Sevier County

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee has risen to 52, the Tennessee Department of Health said. That is up from 39 on Sunday and 32 on Saturday.

The new total for Tennessee includes 25 in Davidson County and 18 in Williamson County.

Hamilton County still has a single case of the new strain of virus.

A case has been confirmed in Sevier County.

There are two cases in Shelby County and one each in Campbell, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan.

Tennessee had nine cases on Wednesday, 18 cases on Thursday and 26 on Friday.