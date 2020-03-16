 Monday, March 16, 2020 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Legislature Will Limit Duties This Session To Passing Balanced Budget Due To Virus Threat

Monday, March 16, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced Monday that the Legislature will limit its actions this session to passing a balanced budget.

 

The statement says:

 

“Over the last week, we have remained in close contact with the state’s health leaders, and we have continued to carefully monitor the complex and aggressive COVID-19 virus in Tennessee.

The latest guidance from both the CDC and Department of Health requires us to take unprecedented action. In the best interests of public health, we have jointly decided to limit all remaining legislative business to fulfilling our constitutional requirement of passing a balanced budget, and any associated actions that will ensure Tennessee can keep its doors open.

 

"This is a serious time for our state and country, and we all must make adjustments in response to this threat. Our approach will take into account the unique public health challenges this complex virus presents, as well as the economic disruption likely to occur as a result of its spread.

 

"Passing an amended budget now and recessing will allow the General Assembly to focus on an immediate plan of action, while still determining needs down the road. This pathway forward should only be reserved for extraordinary circumstances. We will continue operating out of an abundance of caution and take additional action if it becomes necessary.”


Soddy Daisy, Red Bank Cancel Meetings

The Soddy Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank has decided to cancel the following meetings. March 17, 2020 Planning Commission Agenda Work Session (12:00 p.m.) City Commission Agenda Work Session (5:00 p.m.) City Commission ... (click for more)

Dalton Gang Member Sentenced To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Pistol And Short-Barreled Shotgun

Florencio Rodriguez, a member of the Sureños 13 gang and multi-convicted felon, has been sentenced to consecutive, maximum terms of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun with an obliterated serial number. “Gang members are relentless in their attempts to prey upon vulnerable communities in this district, including in North Georgia,” said ... (click for more)

Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Italy's Dire Warning

On Saturday, when I laughed about the mayor of Teaneck. N.J., having the audacity to plead his city go to ‘lockdown’ mode in face of the lurking coronavirus, I was really wrong. I now believe Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the United States, must lockdown as fast as we can. The reason is as clear as a glass of water. I am hardly an alarmist, and I do not panic, but I am thoroughly ... (click for more)

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Track Club Releases Statement On COVID-19

Chattanooga Track Club president, Jason Liggins, has released the following statement as it pertains to COVID-19 and club activities. D uring these uncertain times, the Chattanooga Track Club, like many organizations across the nation, is faced with making tough decisions about upcoming races. The safety of our members, participants, and volunteers continue to be of the utmost ... (click for more)


