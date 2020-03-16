 Monday, March 16, 2020 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Tennessee Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Urges Action On COVID-19

Monday, March 16, 2020

The Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers is urging action on COVID-19. 

Officials released the following:

"As Tennesseans brace for the growing spread of the COVID-19 virus, expert opinion indicates that we face weeks, if not months, of infection and illness.  Our governor has declared a state of emergency.  One segment of our population is particularly at risk for this disease: the law enforcement officers employed in our local jails and state prisons and the tens of thousands of men and women who are confined there.  The Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers calls on our state and community leaders to take action to prepare for and address this significant health risk.

"Incarcerated persons are particularly susceptible to this airborne virus because of communal confinement in close quarters and because many facilities use recycled air.  Jailers must work in this environment.  Many prisoners in our jails and prisons are vulnerable to the most severe symptoms of the virus due to their age and underlying health issues.  Holding them in a “cruise ship” environment, where they will face repeated exposure to the virus, increases the likelihood of severe illness or death and will dramatically increase the costs to our state and communities for treating these persons.  Once the disease enters the incarcerated population, it is likely to spread quickly among inmates and correction officers.

"Because a significant number of our jail and prison population is comprised of persons who have not yet been convicted but are detained pending trial or disposition of their case, there are opportunities to temporarily reduce this population until this health crisis has passed.  Therefore, to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact, TACDL proposes the following six (6) steps to be implemented by our local and state officials to reduce the number of our pre-trial detainees, if they have not been implemented already:

"Begin screening all jail or prison intakes;

"Devise a system for quarantining those infected with the virus, preferably in a facility that does not recycle air to the rest of the population;

"Liberally grant release to pre-trial detainees charged with non-violent offenses;

"Release those detainees that are the most vulnerable to the harshest symptoms of the virus;

"Pause the practice of holding arrestees without bond for violations of probation, particularly when no new offense has been committed; and

"Increase the use of citations in lieu of arrest when permitted.

"In addition, TACDL calls on judges, prosecutors, and defense lawyers to work to resolve charges upon 'time served' whenever possible, and to otherwise give great weight to sentencing alternatives other than incarceration.  Should the COVID-19 virus spread in our jails and prisons, a term of imprisonment may very well become 'cruel and unusual' in violation of our state and federal constitutions.

"Finally, TACDL praises local and state law enforcement officials, district attorney generals, and judges for their proactive approach to this crisis and for the steps they have already taken to protect this vulnerable segment of our population."



March 16, 2020

Soddy Daisy, Red Bank Cancel Meetings

March 16, 2020

UTC Suspending Classes Through End Of Spring Semester; Graduation To Move Online Or Be Cancelled

March 16, 2020

New Virus Changing Way Emergency Responders Do Their Jobs; County Officials Hold Last In-Person Press Conference On Coronavirus Topic


The Soddy Daisy Commission meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled. Also, "in an effort to follow suggested guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus," the city of Red Bank ... (click for more)

UTC is suspending classes for the rest of the Spring Semester, Chancellor Steve Angle said Monday. He said, "The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting each and every one of us. We ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services deputy director John Miller at a Monday afternoon press conference detailed how emergency responders have changed how they react to certain kinds of




Take Care Of Each Other

I'm thinking of those who are out of work right now because of the social distancing policies that are closing businesses and disrupting gig workers. I’m fortunate enough to be able to work from home. Once a month, we have our house cleaned by a fantastic team of ladies. They won’t be able to come this month. We’ll be paying them anyway, because it’s the right thing to do. They ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Italy's Dire Warning

On Saturday, when I laughed about the mayor of Teaneck. N.J., having the audacity to plead his city go to ‘lockdown’ mode in face of the lurking coronavirus, I was really wrong. I now believe Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the United States, must lockdown as fast as we can. The reason is as clear as a glass of water. I am hardly an alarmist, and I do not panic, but I am thoroughly ... (click for more)

"Sports Rewind" Will Feature Pictures From Chattanooga's Sports Past

In the past few days we have seen our world turned upside down in almost every conceivable manner. We have never been in waters as uncharted as those in which we now sail. Our daily lives have been unsettled as we see our daily routines from work to entertainment and everyday life to even the manner in which we worship, change in such sweeping terms. Here on The Chattanoogan.com ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Track Club Releases Statement On COVID-19

Chattanooga Track Club president, Jason Liggins, has released the following statement as it pertains to COVID-19 and club activities. D uring these uncertain times, the Chattanooga Track Club, like many organizations across the nation, is faced with making tough decisions about upcoming races. The safety of our members, participants, and volunteers continue to be of the utmost ... (click for more)


