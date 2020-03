Chattanooga Police with the assistance of the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 3800 block of Larry Drive on Sept. 28, 2019.

The suspect, a 15-year-old male, is currently in custody in Walker County.

He is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while in the commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment.

He will be extradited to Hamilton County at a later date.