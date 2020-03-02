 Thursday, March 5, 2020 54.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Tuesday Is Super Tuesday Voting In Tennessee

Monday, March 2, 2020
Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Super Tuesday, March 3, to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary election.

Polls open at various times, depending on the county. A list of when polls open in all 95 counties is available on sos.tn.gov. All polls in Tennessee close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. Early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times at the polls as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. Being flexible and casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time at your polling location.
Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster.

Voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

State law requires polling locations, and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

Tennesseans can view voter-specific information including polling times, locations, sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app, for free in the App Store or Google Play.

More than 300,000 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended on Tuesday, Feb. 25. A comprehensive report by the Division of Elections showing how turnout compared to primary elections in 2012 and 2016 is available on sos.tn.gov.

Unofficial Presidential Preference Primary election results from early voting and Super Tuesday will be posted on March 3, on elections.tn.gov and our election Twitter accounts: @tngopppp and @tndemppp.

For more information on the voting process, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release ... (click for more)

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle ... (click for more)

In light of the ongoing developments related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities ... (click for more)




Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

Federal Judge Curtis Collier on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old Washington state man to 210 months in prison in a child sex case. Mark Douglas Gould will afterward be on supervised release for 10 years. He is required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school and to comply with special sex offender conditions during ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

In the wake of the recent inclement weather in Tennessee, Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles stated his office is open and not affected by the state’s Metro Center closure of their Motor Vehicle Division located on Vantage Way in Nashville. All other state Revenue offices in Nashville are open for business. Mr. Knowles said, “The state’s vehicle services interruption is not ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

Sports

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


