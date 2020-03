Effective midnight today (Saturday), the city of Soddy-Daisy will be issuing a joint civil emergency proclamation and executive order in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurants and bars within the city limits of Soddy-Daisy will be closed for on-site consumption with restaurants still able to offer pick-up, delivery or drive through.

Gyms, fitness centers, Soddy-Daisy Senior Center and Community Center are also temporarily closed.