Department Of Human Services Moving To By Appointment Only In Offices Across The State

Sunday, March 22, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is taking immediate steps to ensure access to critical services and benefits for customers while protecting the health of employees and the public in response to COVID-19. After a careful analysis of foot traffic and the health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health, the TDHS has decided to move to appointment only for in person services beginning Monday.

Local offices will have employees available to respond to questions or applications via telephone. Customers can find the number to their local office by going on online https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/humanservices/for-families/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap/office-locator-family-assistance.html.  Hamilton County’s Office can be reached at (423) 634-6200 from 8:00am until 4:30pm EST Monday through Friday. 

These changes will remain in effect indefinitely for offices in each Tennessee county until the COVID-19 state of emergency is reduced. No issuance of benefits will be impacted as a result of these office closures.

“The decision to close our offices to foot traffic was made with the health and safety of both our staff and customers in mind,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes.  “The Tennessee Department of Human Services has taken many steps to modernize our processes and make it easier for individuals who need our services to access them online. These efforts are essential to our work building a thriving Tennessee, and they will allow us to continue serving our customers during the COVID-19 emergency.”

These TDHS services are always available online:

· The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides nutritional assistance benefits to children and families, the elderly, the disabled, unemployed and working families. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/.

· Families First provides temporary cash assistance, transportation, child care assistance, educational supports, job training, employment activities, and other support services. Apply for services online https://faonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/.

· The Child Support program provides services that promote parental responsibility to meet the financial needs of children and their families. Apply for services online https://csonlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/Home/Login. Payments can be made online https://tn.smartchildsupport.com/.

· Adult Protective Services investigates reports of abuse, neglect (including self-neglect) or financial exploitation of adults who are unable to protect themselves due to a physical or mental limitation. Call toll free 1-888-APS-TENN (1-888-277-8366) or report suspected abuse online https://reportadultabuse.dhs.tn.gov/

· The Child Care Certificate Program provides child care financial assistance to families who are working or pursuing post-secondary education and who meet certain income eligibility requirements. Apply for Child Care Payment Assistance/Smart Steps online https://cconlineapp.dhs.tn.gov/Home/Login


The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is taking immediate steps to ensure access to critical services and benefits for customers while protecting the health of employees and the public

Collegedale Vice-Mayor Tim Johnson announced today that city officials have been closely monitoring the public health concerns raised by the Coronavirus pandemic, studying over the course of

Alabama coronavirus cases are up to 138, state health officials said Sunday morning. The total includes a woman at Bryant, Ala., in Jackson County. Officials is Jackson County say the county




The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is taking immediate steps to ensure access to critical services and benefits for customers while protecting the health of employees and the public in response to COVID-19. After a careful analysis of foot traffic and the health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Tennessee

City Of Collegedale Implements Steps To Follow Governor Lee's Mandate Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Collegedale Vice-Mayor Tim Johnson announced today that city officials have been closely monitoring the public health concerns raised by the Coronavirus pandemic, studying over the course of the weekend taking action similar to that taken by the City of Chattanooga and other municipalities in Hamilton County. During that interval, Governor Lee signed Executive Order 17 mandating

Fearful And Frustrated In Tennessee

I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why? I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA.

Roy Exum: Yes Sir, Let's Gamble

It was around about 50 years ago when the world started to recognize "Thalidomide babies." A German pharmaceutical firm had developed a drug for morning sickness for expectant mothers and depression that was considered as a safe and efficient therapy. But there was no way for them to know that it also had a catastrophic side. Once in the human body, the good effects and the bad

CFC Players Staying Active During Virus Hiatus; Team Reaches Out To Players Far From Home

The Chattanooga Football Club's NISA season may be postponed, but their players still train like they are fighting for a playoff spot. Managing director Jeremy Alumbaugh detailed the kind of training regimen the staff has laid out for each athlete. During the past week, players were asked to simply stay active. For some, that might mean going for a hike, while for others they

Tennessee Basketball Attendance Is Tops Nationally

Tennessee drew more fans to Thompson-Boling Arena for men's and women's basketball games during the 2019-20 season than any other school in America. A total of 461,146 Big Orange fans attended 33 games, as the Vols drew 322,822 for their 17 home games, and the Lady Vols drew 138,324 for their 16 home events. Tennessee's total attendance was 33,077 more than the next


