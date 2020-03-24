March 24, 2020
Chattanooga Volkswagen is postponing hiring due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Officials said, "Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing ... (click for more)
A 32-year-old man was killed and another injured in a traffic accident Monday evening on Wilson Road.
Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to the two-vehicle traffic crash at 6:03 p.m. at 5200 Wilson Road.
Police said a Toyota Corolla, was traveling north on Wilson Road, while a GMC Sierra was travelling south. The Toyota lost control, crossed the ... (click for more)
Alabama has reached 196 coronavirus cases, with the worst outbreak at Birmingham.
There are 86 cases in Jefferson County (Birmingham).
Shelby County has 22 cases, Madison County 21 cases and Lee County 19 cases.
Patients have ranged in ages from two to 97. (click for more)
I look at the news every day starting early in the morning, several times a day with new announcements of the numbers of coronavirus cases. Often states even know the cities/communities in which the increases are discovered. But here in Tennessee, for some insane reason, we are only entrusted with mere "county" numbers. Why?
I know, I know, it's been said it's all due to HIPAA. ... (click for more)
At 4 a.m. yesterday, I was pulled from my bed by an enormous thirst. I’ll admit it made me wonder, having written about the coronavirus for much of last week, and while I have read reams of stories, I’m thinking is that a symptom? I had gone to bed about 11 p.m. on Sunday night and felt fine. I quickly handled this problem with a Diet Coke, sitting on my upstairs porch and watching ... (click for more)
LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the second time this postseason, University of Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree, earning the honor Monday from the United States Basketball Writers Association. The first-team honor automatically makes the former Bradley Central sensation a contender for the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year ... (click for more)
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, according to IOC committee member Dick Pound in an interview with USA Today.
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” ... (click for more)