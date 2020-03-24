City Of East Ridge Restricts Access To Government Facilities

The city of East Ridge government will be restricting access to City Hall, City Court and all other indoor government facilities to all patrons and visitors beginning Wednesday until further notice. This also includes the playgrounds at Pioneer Frontier Park and Camp Jordan. The rest of Camp Jordan Park remains open.Government operations within these facilities are still functioning. Hours of operation for City Hall will be from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Citizens are asked to communicate with all office and city administration by phone, fax or email.Due to recent health concerns regarding COVID-19, city staff is avoiding person to person contact and the congregation of people.If you have any questions, call East Ridge City Hall at 423-867-7711.