 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 63.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Female Student At Lee University In Cleveland Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Lee University has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to an announcement to the university staff and student body Wednesday.

 

This student is not experiencing severe symptoms, has not required hospitalization, and is quarantined off campus in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local Health Department, officials said.

 

The illness, caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was confirmed in a female student who returned from a personal trip with friends within the United States.  After returning to a campus residence hall, the student submitted to screening at the university Health Clinic on Tuesday, where they were immediately referred for testing in a local health care facility, after which they were moved to an off-campus quarantine site, awaiting test results.

 

Since receiving the news, the Bradley County Health Department has been in communication with this student, and Lee’s Health Clinic has continued to stay in touch with her.

 The Health Department will now make every effort to trace contact this student may have had with others in the community, it was stated.

 

Lee officials said, "We will do everything we can to support any affected individuals through what is undoubtedly a difficult time."


March 25, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/25/20

March 25, 2020

Vehicle Emissions Testing Centers Still Open And Taking Money, Though Testing Requiring Are Currently Suspended

March 25, 2020

Charges Dropped Against Former Car Salesman Charged With Kidnapping Customer, Taking His Money


(click for more)

Governor Bill Lee, as part of the effort to ease contact requirements on citizens during the coronavirus crisis, has suspended the requirements for vehicle emissions testing until further notice. ... (click for more)

Federal charges have been dismissed against a former salesman for Mountain View Chevrolet, who was accused of kidnapping a customer and taking money from him. Daniel Clayton Bryant had been ... (click for more)




Breaking News

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/25/20

(click for more)

Vehicle Emissions Testing Centers Still Open And Taking Money, Though Testing Requiring Are Currently Suspended

Governor Bill Lee, as part of the effort to ease contact requirements on citizens during the coronavirus crisis, has suspended the requirements for vehicle emissions testing until further notice. But that does not mean the vehicle emissions centers, including those in Chattanooga, are not open and taking money. State Air Pollution Control officials said they have no control ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Are All In This Together

My hat is off to those on the front lines – nurses, doctors, emergency services, and essential business employees who are working through this pandemic. Yesterday, a young man and woman delivered groceries to my car. I loaded my car so that these two could keep their distance. Both talked about being careful not to bring anything harmful home to their families. Wow. I felt for both ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Pelosi Stalls The Stimulus Bill

One week from today, rents and mortgages and promissory notes will come due all across the United States. Next Wednesday in the first of a new month, and the hands-down winner of this year’s April Fool Hall of Shame is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She has held up a Stimulus Act that hopefully will soon ease the burden on every man, woman and child in our entire nation. Yet ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Hoops Remember Season Of Firsts

The 2019-20 season for the men's basketball team came to a shocking end on March 14 with the club in Lakeland, Florida waiting for a date with rival Alabama Huntsville in their first ever appearance in the NCAA D2 South Regional Tournament. The event was being hosted by Florida Southern. "Once things started unfolding and the NBA made their decision, the NCAA quickly followed ... (click for more)

Mocs Athletics Host Facebook Watch Party: Focus On the 80s

What’s the greatest 5-year run in Chattanooga Mocs basketball history? There’s solid arguments to made for three different segments, but tonight’s Chattanooga Athletics Facebook Watch Party focuses on the ‘80s. “5 Golden Years” was a look back at the 1981-85 seasons. It was produced by WDEF 12 led by then sports director Randy Smith who narrated the highlight-packed era. How ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors