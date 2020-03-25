Female Student At Lee University In Cleveland Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Lee University has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to an announcement to the university staff and student body Wednesday.

This student is not experiencing severe symptoms, has not required hospitalization, and is quarantined off campus in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the local Health Department, officials said.

The illness, caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was confirmed in a female student who returned from a personal trip with friends within the United States. After returning to a campus residence hall, the student submitted to screening at the university Health Clinic on Tuesday, where they were immediately referred for testing in a local health care facility, after which they were moved to an off-campus quarantine site, awaiting test results.

Since receiving the news, the Bradley County Health Department has been in communication with this student, and Lee’s Health Clinic has continued to stay in touch with her. The Health Department will now make every effort to trace contact this student may have had with others in the community, it was stated.

Lee officials said, "We will do everything we can to support any affected individuals through what is undoubtedly a difficult time."