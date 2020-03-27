March 27, 2020
Mayor Andy Berke released the following message on Friday afternoon:
You may recall that on March 18, the Hamilton County Health Department announced the third confirmed case in our community. ... (click for more)
Senator Lamar Alexander said legislation the president signed into law on Friday provides “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers, to relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt ... (click for more)
Under the direction of Sheriff Steve Lawson and his administration, the Bradley County Jail has extended the temporary hold on all in-person visitation and activities involving outside staffing. ... (click for more)
You may recall that on March 18, the Hamilton County Health Department announced the third confirmed case in our community. Fewer than 10 days later, we have 30 confirmed cases.
The virus is spreading rapidly here and its more important than ever that we work together to stop the spread of this disease through ... (click for more)
Senator Lamar Alexander said legislation the president signed into law on Friday provides “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers, to relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt by COVID-19, and especially, to contain the disease.” Senator Alexander voted for and the Senate passed the legislation Thursday by a vote of 96-0.
The senator said that this unprecedented ... (click for more)
Dear Mr. President,
Do you wish to be the president who, by lifting restrictions necessary to slow the spread of COVID19 too soon, caused thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths? Do you wish to be the president who also left even more thousands with seriously impaired lung function by the same action? That will be your legacy if you carry out your threat to call industries ... (click for more)
Earlier this week there came a wonderful story out of Italy that revealed a Catholic Archpriest, Don Giuseppe Berardelli, was among the 6,000-plus-and-growing who have now died via the coronavirus in one of the most beloved countries in the world. There have actually been well over 100 priests and clergy who have died at the European epicenter of the most vicious virus in our modern ... (click for more)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list.
Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches.
Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)