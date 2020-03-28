 Saturday, March 28, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 69, Total Cases Is 2,366

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that 69 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have climbed to 2,366 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 617 have been hospitalized, which is 26 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County remains at six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far. 

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 116 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 27 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 14. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 373 in Fulton County and 181 in Cobb County. There are now 240 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 129 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 57.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 205 cases with 13 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, remains at 37.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 52 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 64. Clarke County (Athens) has 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 31.


Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C. representing a Chattanooga Police detective won a victory before the United States District Court Judge Daniel Breen in a civil ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield issued his second Emergency Order aimed at slowing the spread of novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The order requires all non-home based childcare ... (click for more)




Attorneys Bryan Hoss and Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C. representing a Chattanooga Police detective won a victory before the United States District Court Judge Daniel Breen in a civil rights lawsuit involving a suspect’s claims against the detective and the Chattanooga Police Department. Nearly three years ago, August 2017, Detective Mike Early saw a suspect with an ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEDWELL, TONI LYNN 101 STEPHENSON DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000 --- BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE 2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police DOMESTIC ASSAULT VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Focus On Treating COVID-19, Not The Blame

Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator. That being hospitals, care facilities and health departments having the tools and supplies they need ... (click for more)

Lives Above Business

Trump said of the economy “I’d love to have it open by Easter, OK? I would love to have it open by Easter. I will tell you that right now.” Wouldn't we all? It would be wonderful. There's a difference between I'd Love" and "I intend." Some people "love" to twist words to justify a rambling diatribe. Steve Campbell McDonald, Tn. (click for more)

Dalton State's Randy Bell And Kevon Tucker Named NAIA All-Americans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dalton State senior guards Randy Bell and Kevon Tucker were named to the NAIA All-American team on Wednesday. Bell garnered first team honors, while Tucker was named honorable mention. Since the Roadrunners became eligible for awards and postseason play in 2014, at least one men's basketball player has made the All-American list. Bell led the Roadrunners ... (click for more)

3 UTC Amigos: Ryan, Vila, Jean-Baptiste Completed Rare Feat

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball 2020 edition did a few special things throughout the season. The squad made its mark in the history books while going 20-13, 10-8 in the Southern Conference, and finishing a whisker away from their 24th SoCon Tournament Championship game appearance. GoMocs.com takes a look at this crew’s historical touches. Today’s installment focuses on ... (click for more)


