Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 69, Total Cases Is 2,366

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that 69 people in the state have died of the coronavirus. That total is up from 38 on Tuesday.

The cases have climbed to 2,366 - up from 1,387 on Wednesday with a rapid spread around the Atlanta area. The Tuesday report showed 1,026 cases. It was at 800 on Monday.

Officials said 617 have been hospitalized, which is 26 percent of the total number of cases.

Whitfield County remains at six cases. Dade and Walker counties are among the few Georgia counties that have avoided the virus thus far.

Catoosa and Chattooga counties still are listed with one each.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 116 cases - up from 61 on Monday. Floyd County (Rome) has gone up to 27 cases and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 14.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with 373 in Fulton County and 181 in Cobb County. There are now 240 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur). Gwinnett County has increased to 129 cases. Cases at Clayton County (Jonesboro) has 57.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 205 cases with 13 deaths. Lee County, which is near Albany, remains at 37.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 52 cases and Carroll County (Carrollton) is at 64. Clarke County (Athens) has 35 cases and Hall (Gainesville) 31.