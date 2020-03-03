Dewayne Lawery Charged In Aggravated Robbery On 14th Avenue

Police have charged 19-year-old Dewayne Lawery with an aggravated robbery on 14th Avenue.

In an incident last Wednesday, a man told police he was walking from a friend's house when a silver vehicle pulled up. A rear passenger rolled down a window and asked what he was doing. He said he replied "Nothing" and kept walking.

The man said the silver vehicle caught back up with him and the rear passenger got out and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at him. He was told to "give him everything."

He said he handed over his wallet containing $50 and bank cards, then he ran from the scene. He immediately called police when he got home.

Police were able to obtain video showing a silver vehicle leaving the scene of the robbery. It appeared to be a Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows. The victim said that was the vehicle the gunman was in.

Police stopped a vehicle matching that used in the robbery the next day. The driver, Dekayla Brewer, gave consent to search. The victim's bank card was found inside.

Ms. Brewer was taken in for questioning. She said her boyfriend, Dewayne Lawery, had picked her up from work the day of the robbery but after the time it occurred.

The victim was shown a photo lineup and picked Lawery as the robber.