Alexander Says Professionals With Decades Of Experience Are The Right Ones To Give Facts About Coronavirus

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said, “respected professionals with decades of experience are the right people to give the American people accurate information about the coronavirus—both what individuals can do and what the federal government is doing to respond."

 

He said, “Around the world, the spread of the coronavirus is alarming, with nearly 90,000 cases in about 70 countries and 3,000 deaths, as of yesterday morning, according to the World Health Organization. But most people in the United States are at low-risk.

 

 “Here is what the New York Times said on their front page on Sunday: ‘Much about the coronavirus remains unclear, and it is far from certain that the outbreak will reach severe proportions in the United States or affect many regions at once.

With its top-notch scientists, modern hospitals and sprawling public health infrastructure, most experts agree, the United States is among the countries best prepared to prevent or manage such an epidemic.’

 

 “Today, there are reports of over 100 cases, and there have been six deaths, in the United States. And in addition to the human suffering the virus is causing, it is disrupting the global economy. 

 

“According to the United States Trade Representative, more than 20 percent of everything we import is made in China—medicines, car parts, cell phones, televisions, washing machines.

 

“In the short-term this could disrupt American companies’ ability to buy and transport goods and materials. In the long-term, the production of these goods could shift, which could affect jobs and prices.

 

“The goal of this hearing is to provide the American people with accurate information on the coronavirus that they can rely on in their in everyday lives.”

  

Chairman Alexander made his remarks on Tuesday during the Senate health committee hearing on the coronavirus. The hearing—“An Emerging Disease Threat: How the U.S. Is Responding to COVID-19, the Novel Coronavirus”—is an opportunity to hear from officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration, about steps the federal government and state and local health officials are taking to respond to this public health threat and prevent the spread of disease in the United States.

 

View Chairman Alexander's opening statement here.


March 5, 2020

Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Sex With 8-Year-Old Gets 210 Months In Federal Prison

March 5, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Not Affected By Closures In Nashville's Motor Division Due To Inclement Weather

March 5, 2020

TDCI Reminds Investors To Beware Of Con Artists Looking To Profit From Fear And Uncertainty


Chuck Fleischmann Works Hard For Our District

Even though I agree with my good friend Roy about 90 percent of the time, I do have to slap him up the side of the head occasionally when he runs off the rails. Fleischman is an average Congressman at best, but he works hard for the benefit of our district. He has continuously obtained funding for the two largest federal projects in our district; the Locks at Chickamauga and Oak ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Coronavirus Primer

Most of you are too young to remember the “swine flu” but it scared the bejesus out of us about 45 years ago. It was so bad I was mean to pigs. I remember standing in line to get my vaccine. Our nation rushed 200 million doses of flu shots all across the country – pressed our armed forces into rural deliveries – and spent $7.1 billion to protect us from the terrifying H1N1 virus. ... (click for more)

First-Year Red Wolves Coach Obleda Focuses On Player Development, Team Approach

A year after going with a veteran of the coaching circuit, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have entrusted their second season to a first-year coach with a knack for player development. As a former Director of Coaching for BOCA Orange County in Southern California and a Coaching Education Instructor for U.S. Soccer, Jimmy Obleda has worked with a multitude of talented players who have ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Adds Courtney As Assistant Coach

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that Drew Courtney will join the first team as assistant coach for the 2020 campaign. Drew has a long resume of coaching success, and has done a masterful job of developing young players at the college and amateur level, with multiple players now plying their trade in the professional level. “I am honored to be joining the coaching ... (click for more)


