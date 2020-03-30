March 30, 2020
The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all remaining regular series performances for the 2019/20 season due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
President Donald Trump extended the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidelines to April 30 in an effort to slow the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Affected concerts include Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel on April 18 and Pictures at an Exhibition on April 30. All educational events to be held in conjunction with Pictures at an Exhibition have also been cancelled.
Our novice senator needs a lesson in first responder process. The house is on fire and she has run off to find who brought the matches. There will be plenty of time to do this hunt of witches. Now is the time to focus on what the whole of Tennessee needs from the good senator.
In a week where six Tennesseans died of the coronavirus, it is disheartening indeed to learn more people in our state died of suicide last week. While the actual number of those who took their lives across the state isn’t yet known, the fact that nine in Knoxville died by their own hand within a 48-hour period last week is frightening.
The next match in the Chattanooga FC Rewind series is set. Next Sunday, April 5th, at 6:00pm, the boys in blue will face Seattle Sounders U23 in a great display of skill and determination. Supporters will remember this match as an evenly matched contest in which Chattanooga FC went out in front early, then gave the lead back only to see the home side regain the lead in the waning
How do you stay connected when you are oceans apart amid uncertainty all over the world? This is the paramount question for coaches all over the country and Lee men's and women's tennis coach Patric Hynes is finding the answers to keep his team close during this time of separation.
