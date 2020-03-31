Alexander Says Sweeping Relief Is On Its Way To Help Tennesseans

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday encouraged Tennesseans to visit his website to learn more about how they can take advantage of legislation Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law, that will keep paychecks coming, relieve financial burdens and contain COVID-19.
“Sweeping relief is on its way to help keep paychecks coming for Tennessee workers and relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt by COVID-19,” Senator Alexander said.
“Across our state, people are anxious and many are struggling. I cannot remember a time in my life, or in our nation’s history, when the government has temporarily shut down the country or individual states in order to contain a disease, but that is what we have seen this month. And if the federal government is going to close parts of the economy, for the safety of the people, the federal government needs to pay for it.”
Senator Alexander continued, “The United States Congress passed, and President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, unprecedented legislation that will provide $1,200 checks for individuals, increase unemployment compensation, defer tax and student loan payments, generate trillions of dollars in economic support to keep businesses open, and provide billions of dollars to help hospitals buy medical supplies and speed the development of tests, treatments and vaccines.

to help you take advantage of this federal assistance package, as well as resources on how Tennesseans can contain the spread and impact of this virus.”
Senator Alexander concluded, “These are trying times, but Tennesseans are resilient. As chairman of the Senate health committee, I will continue to work to bring much needed relief to Tennessee as we fight to deal with the impact and containment of this disease.”