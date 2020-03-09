Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information On Grady Tinsley, 84, Missing Since Friday

The Chattanooga Police Department is seeking information on an elderly man who has been missing since Friday.

Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. At that time, he was wearing a blue hat, black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, grey shirt, and blue jeans.





Mr. Tinsley lives at a group home at 2300 Chamberlain Ave. He has left the home on previous occasions, but never for multiple days without notifying the caretakers. Mr. Tinsley has onset dementia, impaired speech, and other medical conditions.



