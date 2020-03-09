Police Said Man Who Set Fire At Amazon Was Venting Due To Personal Problems

Police said the man charged with setting fire at the Amazon at Enterprise South was venting due to personal problems, it was testified on Monday.

Devin McCurry, 24, had his case bound over to the Grand Jury after General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb Jr. found probable cause he man started the fire at Amazon.

Prosecutor Dave Denny brought in investigator Andrew Waters, who saw the scene and then interviewed McCurry afterward.

He said McCurry used a cigarette lighter to set several boxes on fire. McCurry was upset with some things in his personal life and lashed out, investigators learned. As revealed in court, those personal issues involved a pending divorce and paying child support. McCurry was charged with aggravated arson.

Mr. Waters told Judge Webb that when he got to the scene, he took photos of the burned boxes and of the scene in general. After speaking to McCurry a first time, the investigator became aware of surveillance footage and reviewed it. Investigator Waters said that McCurry denied starting the fire during the first conversation.

“You see him look around, and then he goes into the aisle, and then he goes around to the other side, and then you see smoke come up from behind the shelves,” said investigator Waters about what he saw on surveillance footage.

During his second conversation with him, Investigator Waters said McCurry admitted to lying about details during the first interview. McCurry had previously said he did not smoke, even though there was footage of him lighting a cigarette, and investigators had found cigarettes in his car. Waters said that his two conversations with McCurry were recorded on his body-camera.



According to the investigator, McCurry filled out a written statement saying that he was working, doing his job, and was depressed. The state noted that the fire endangered around 400 Amazon employees in the building, and shut down the facility for around half an hour.

After hearing the testimony from the state, Judge Webb decided to bind the case over to the Grand Jury with a bond of $134,000.

McCurry’s attorney Mary Sullivan Moore argued her client might have mental issues, and wanted steps to be taken to quantify whether or not McCurry did have mental issues. As he had said earlier, McCurry did have some form of depression. His grandmother also testified that as a child, he needed medication for mental health issues, although she did not specify what was being treated.

“We are requesting, your honor, that if you find probable cause, that you put down an order today for a transport from Silverdale to Moccasin Bend for a mental assessment,” said defense attorney Mary Sullivan Moore, an order that Judge Webb granted.