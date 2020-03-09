 Monday, March 9, 2020 65.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Police Said Man Who Set Fire At Amazon Was Venting Due To Personal Problems

Monday, March 9, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus
- photo by Joseph Dycus

Police said the man charged with setting fire at the Amazon at Enterprise South was venting due to personal problems, it was testified on Monday.

Devin McCurry, 24, had his case bound over to the Grand Jury after General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb Jr. found probable cause he man started the fire at Amazon.

Prosecutor Dave Denny brought in investigator Andrew Waters, who saw the scene and then interviewed McCurry afterward.

He said McCurry used a cigarette lighter to set several boxes on fire. McCurry was upset with some things in his personal life and lashed out, investigators learned. As revealed in court, those personal issues involved a pending divorce and paying child support. McCurry was charged with aggravated arson.

Mr. Waters told Judge Webb that when he got to the scene, he took photos of the burned boxes and of the scene in general. After speaking to McCurry a first time, the investigator became aware of surveillance footage and reviewed it. Investigator Waters said that McCurry denied starting the fire during the first conversation.

“You see him look around, and then he goes into the aisle, and then he goes around to the other side, and then you see smoke come up from behind the shelves,” said investigator Waters about what he saw on surveillance footage.

During his second conversation with him, Investigator Waters said McCurry admitted to lying about details during the first interview.  McCurry had previously said he did not smoke, even though there was footage of him lighting a cigarette, and investigators had found cigarettes in his car. Waters said that his two conversations with McCurry were recorded on his body-camera.

According to the investigator, McCurry filled out a written statement saying that he was working, doing his job, and was depressed. The state noted that the fire endangered around 400 Amazon employees in the building, and shut down the facility for around half an hour.

After hearing the testimony from the state, Judge Webb decided to bind the case over to the Grand Jury with a bond of $134,000.

McCurry’s attorney Mary Sullivan Moore argued her client might have mental issues, and wanted steps to be taken to quantify whether or not McCurry did have mental issues. As he had said earlier, McCurry did have some form of depression. His grandmother also testified that as a child, he needed medication for mental health issues, although she did not specify what was being treated.

“We are requesting, your honor, that if you find probable cause, that you put down an order today for a transport from Silverdale to Moccasin Bend for a mental assessment,” said defense attorney Mary Sullivan Moore, an order that Judge Webb granted.


March 9, 2020

Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information On Grady Tinsley, 84, Missing Since Friday

March 9, 2020

Dalton Police Department Investigation Of Runaway Teenager Continues

March 9, 2020

Chattanooga Fire Department Lends A Helping Hand In Wake Of Tornadoes


The Chattanooga Police Department is seeking information on an elderly man who has been missing since Friday. Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. At that ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is still looking for a teenage girl who ran away from the custody of her group home last month and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department is partnering with the Vanderbilt Burn Center and the Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross to assist tornado victims in Nashville and surrounding areas. ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information On Grady Tinsley, 84, Missing Since Friday

The Chattanooga Police Department is seeking information on an elderly man who has been missing since Friday. Grady Tinsley was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. At that time, he was wearing a blue hat, black and yellow Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, grey shirt, and blue jeans. Mr. Tinsley lives at a group home at 2300 Chamberlain Ave. He has left the ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigation Of Runaway Teenager Continues

The Dalton Police Department is still looking for a teenage girl who ran away from the custody of her group home last month and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who had contact with her the night she fled. 17-year-old Taylor Bailey is still missing. Taylor Bailey was at the movie theater at Walnut Square Boulevard in Dalton on Feb. 25, with her ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bradley County Residents Are Being Hospitalized From Toxic Landfill Smell In Bradley County - And Response

For the past three months, the Bradley County Commission has been aware of a toxic smell coming from the county-owned waste facility. The facility is currently managed by Santek Waste Services LLC of Cleveland, Tn. Santek officials have made assurances they are working on the problem, but it still exists with no end in sight. The problem started as a random stench that emanated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Volkswagen's 57 Votes

We’ll never know who the 57 Chattanoogans are, per ballot-box privacy, but last June those 57 unknowingly delivered Hamilton County from a huge disaster. The United Auto Workers (UAW), after failing miserably to organize a Nissan plant in Canton, Miss., pulled every possible rabbit from the hat attempting to organize the ever-expanding Volkswagen Assembly plant and, in a breath-taking ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Get WNIT Invite

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will continue its season with a berth into the Postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). “After such an amazing turnaround, we weren’t ready for the season to end,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “I am excited for another opportunity to compete with this team.” The Mocs non-conference slate included Top ... (click for more)

Moc Wrestlers Place Third At SoCon Championships

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team took third place at the 2020 Southern Conference Championships in Boone, N.C. today. No. 20 Campbell won the team title with 117 points, followed by Appalachian State (102) and the Mocs (75). Sophomore Matthew Waddell, ranked No. 16 at 184 pounds, secured his spot at the NCAA Championships with a second place showing. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors