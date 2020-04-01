Lookout Mountain, Tn., Closing All Public Areas, Including Commons

Lookout Mountain, Tn., is closing all public areas, including the Town Hall.

The Commons recreational area in the center of town is closed, except the walking track is open for residents only.

An order from Mayor Walker Jones said, "In accordance with Tennessee's declared state of emergency, The Town of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee hereby enacts the following measures to provide for the safety of all residents.





"Effective immediately, all public locations within the town limits of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, to include:





1. Town Hall, including all public areas, are closed





Street Department, including the building and garage area, are closed. The recycling areas and dumpster will still be accessible to the public. 2.Street Department, including the building and garage area, are closed.The recycling areas and dumpster will still be accessible to the public.





3. The Lookout Mountain School, including the gym and skating rink, are closed.





4. The Town Commons recreational area, including the ball fields, tennis courts, playground and basketball courts, are closed. The walking track will remain open for residential use only. Please remember to provide for social distancing if using.





5. Any and all public access area not previously mentioned is closed until further notice.





"These areas are closed for the safety and well being of all citizens and the general public from unnecessary exposure risks during this time of uncertainty and shall remain in effect until further notice.





"Violations of this Order may result in fines."



