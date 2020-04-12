Cloudland Canyon State Park Back Open After Being Briefly Shut Down By DNR Commissioner

Cloudland Canyon State Park was back open on Easter Sunday after briefly being shut down by the state commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources on Saturday.

The closure came after Commissioner Mark Williams felt the popular park on Lookout Mountain was too crowded at the time with people not using social distancing.

Park personnel said the park was operating on regular hours on Sunday.

There is a limit of 150 cars in the park at any one time.

Also, only 10 people at a time can use the waterfall trail.

Park officials said those restrictions were previously in effect due to coronavirus restrictions.