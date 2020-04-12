 Sunday, April 12, 2020 56.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Cloudland Canyon State Park Back Open After Being Briefly Shut Down By DNR Commissioner

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Cloudland Canyon State Park was back open on Easter Sunday after briefly being shut down by the state commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources on Saturday.

The closure came after Commissioner Mark Williams felt the popular park on Lookout Mountain was too crowded at the time with people not using social distancing.

Park personnel said the park was operating on regular hours on Sunday.

There is a limit of 150 cars in the park at any one time.

Also, only 10 people at a time can use the waterfall trail.

Park officials said those restrictions were previously in effect due to coronavirus restrictions.


Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 93 - Up From 68 On Thursday; Cases Go To 3,262 From 2,547 On Thursday; Jackson County Has 2nd Death

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

PHOTOS: In The Virus Time On E. 11th Street


Alabama Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 93 - Up From 68 On Thursday; Cases Go To 3,262 From 2,547 On Thursday; Jackson County Has 2nd Death

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 93. It was 36 last Monday and 68 on Thursday. Cases have gone from 1,880 on Monday to 2,547 on Thursday and now 3,262. There have been 402 hospitalizations. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is at 22 cases, and has had a second coronavirus death.

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF SCH II METH POSSESSION SCH. MDMA POSSESSION OF SCH II ALPRAZOLM --- BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE 404 COREY CIR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton

We Should Vote By Mail? - And Response

We should vote by mail? Seriously? With voter fraud being perhaps the biggest problem with every major election in the U.S.A., voting by mail is surely no solution. Are you really suggesting that voting by mail would provide truly honest and representative elections? Or should we just assume that honesty is inherent in this notion, and blithely ignore all possible problems?

Roy Exum: Easter Sunday 2020

In the Bible's Book of Matthew, it is in the 18 th chapter that verses 19 and 20 assure us that our Jesus said, "Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them." It is that simple. As we face an Easter Sunday unlike any we have

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, "Leadership matters. It absolutely matters." Tennessee's athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even


