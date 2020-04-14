Power Back On For 22,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

After working through the night, EPB has returned power to about 22,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said early Tuesday morning.

About 38,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days.

“We know the effects of this storm will continue to impact many families who were in the direct path of the storm as well as thousands of others who continue to experience outages,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Although we’re making significant progress, the many people who still need electricity continue to be first and foremost in our minds.”

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue today, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said Mr. Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

Throughout the day Monday, EPB added mutual aid crews from surrounding utilities to the restoration so that a total of 115 work teams with 380 people are now part of the effort to restore power for people in the Chattanooga area. More mutual aid crews are expected to join the effort today.

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location. EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.