Power Back On For 22,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

After working through the night, EPB has returned power to about 22,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night, officials said early Tuesday morning.

 

About 38,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days.

 

“We know the effects of this storm will continue to impact many families who were in the direct path of the storm as well as thousands of others who continue to experience outages,” said J.Ed.

Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Although we’re making significant progress, the many people who still need electricity continue to be first and foremost in our minds.”

 

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue today, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

 

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said Mr. Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

 

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

 

Throughout the day Monday, EPB added mutual aid crews from surrounding utilities to the restoration so that a total of 115 work teams with 380 people are now part of the effort to restore power for people in the Chattanooga area. More mutual aid crews are expected to join the effort today.

 

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.  EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.


April 14, 2020

Catoosa County Services Assisting Residents In Wake Of Severe Weather

April 14, 2020

Signal Mountain Dealing With Budget Uncertainty Due To Income Loss; Town Looking Into Safe Recycling Plan

April 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Catoosa County first responders, public works and general government employees continue working around the clock to assist people who have been impacted by the Easter severe weather outbreak. ... (click for more)

The COVID-19 virus is having an effect on many aspects of running the town of Signal Mountain. At the council meeting on Monday night, Town Manager Boyd Veal said he is now working on the 2020-2021 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE 5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)




An Egregious Overreach

I doubt the Chattanooga mayor can produce evidence of his authority to prevent believers from worshiping together -- yet apart -- to mark the most important event in Christianity while sealed away inside their cars with raised windows. While it's justifiable to pause gatherings during pandemics when close physical interaction between church goers cannot be prevented, to stop drive-in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Stood Ready

After an Easter that was so quiet and so still it seemed as if it were fragile, we were snapped to full alert at its dusk as the worst storm I can ever remember pounded almost every part of our community. Combined with the now-raging coronavirus, it hardly seemed fair by any standard but to our first responders, “fair” has always been a far-away word. I can only imagine the door-to-door ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


