David Rice, 28, Shot And Killed At Speedway On Bonny Oaks Drive

Chattanooga Police said David A. Rice, 28, was shot and killed at a gas station on Bonny Oaks Drive.

In the incident on Sunday at 3:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a p erson shot at Speedway at 7420 Bonny Oaks Dr.

Upon arrival, poli ce located a person with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.




