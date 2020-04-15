Governor Lee Announces Aggressive Statewide COVID-19 Testing Effort

Governor Bill Lee announced free COVID-19 testing will be available for any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, as the Unified-Command group ramps up an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Governor Lee.
“Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
His office said, "In recent weeks, states across the country have grappled with the availability of tests and supplies needed to conduct COVID-19 tests, as well as the backlog for processing tests. Rapid improvements to the testing apparatus allowed the Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to develop expanded capacity and offer targeted testing across the state."
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested.”
The expanded testing effort launches this weekend with the Tennessee National Guard popping up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.
A full list of sites can be accessed here or within the list below. In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.
Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.
“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”
More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.
COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events
|
Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020
|
|
Bedford County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Shelbyville Central High School
401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
|
Claiborne County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis Street, New Tazewell
|
Dickson County
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|
Dickson County Health Department
301 West End Ave., Dickson
|
Grainger County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|
Hardin County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
First Baptist Church
145 Main Street, Savannah
|
Hawkins County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
|
Loudon County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Loudon County Health Department
600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon
|
Madison County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Jackson Fairgrounds
800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson
|
Marion County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
|
Maury County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Farmer's Market Pavilion
102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
|
Monroe County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Monroe County Health Department
3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
|
Montgomery County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Montgomery County Health Department
300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
|
Robertson County
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|
Robertson County Fairgrounds
4635 US-41, Springfield
|
Rutherford County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Rutherford Co. Health Department
100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
|
Scott County
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|
Scott County Health Department
344 Court Street, Huntsville
|
Sevier County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium
3540 Line Drive, Kodak
|
Tipton County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Brighton High School
8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton
|
Union County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville
|
Van Buren County
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Burritt College
445 College Street, Spencer
|
Weakley County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Weakley Co. Health Department
9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden
|
Williamson County
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Williamson Co. Health Department
1324 West Main Street, Franklin
|
Wilson County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Wilson Co. Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
|
Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020
|
|
Claiborne County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Claiborne County Health Department
620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|
Coffee County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Coffee County Administrative Plaza
1329 McArthur St., Manchester
|
Fayette County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Oakland First Baptist Church
8695 US-64, Somerville
|
Grainger County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Grainger County Health Department
185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|
Madison County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Jackson Fairgrounds
800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|
McMinn County
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Athens Regional Park
101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
|
Pickett County
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|
B & K Grocery Parking Lot
8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
|
Roane County
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|
Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
|
Sumner County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Gallatin High School
700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
|
Union County
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|
Union County Health Department
4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|
Washington County
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|
East Tennessee State University
1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City