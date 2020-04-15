 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Governor Lee Announces Aggressive Statewide COVID-19 Testing Effort

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Governor Bill Lee announced free COVID-19 testing will be available for any Tennessean, regardless of traditional symptoms, as the Unified-Command group ramps up an aggressive effort to expand testing capacity across the state.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Governor Lee.

“Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

His office said, "In recent weeks, states across the country have grappled with the availability of tests and supplies needed to conduct COVID-19 tests, as well as the backlog for processing tests. Rapid improvements to the testing apparatus allowed the Unified-Command Group, comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), to develop expanded capacity and offer targeted testing across the state."

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said, “Our clinical understanding of COVID-19 is changing rapidly and we need every Tennessean who isn’t feeling well, even outside of the traditional COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty breathing, to come out and get tested.” 

The expanded testing effort launches this weekend with the Tennessee National Guard popping up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.

A full list of sites can be accessed here or within the list below. In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.

“Until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, quickly detecting this illness, isolating if ill and practicing social distancing are the most powerful tools we have to stop the spread and help our state return to work,” said Dr. Piercey. “I encourage every Tennessean to remember: ‘when in doubt, get a test’ as we work to identify COVID-19 cases and keep our neighbors safe.”

 

More information regarding expanded testing capacity is available here.

 

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Events

 

Events on Saturday, April 18, 2020

 

Bedford County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Shelbyville Central High School

401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville

Claiborne County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis Street, New Tazewell

Dickson County

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dickson County Health Department

301 West End Ave., Dickson

Grainger County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge

Hardin County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

First Baptist Church

145 Main Street, Savannah

Hawkins County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteer High School

1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill

Loudon County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Loudon County Health Department

600 Ryder Avenue, Loudon

Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jackson Fairgrounds

800 South Highland Avenue, Jackson

Marion County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball

Maury County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Farmer's Market Pavilion

102 Riverside Drive, Columbia

Monroe County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Monroe County Health Department

3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville

Montgomery County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Montgomery County Health Department

300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville

Robertson County

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Robertson County Fairgrounds

4635 US-41, Springfield

Rutherford County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Rutherford Co. Health Department

100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro

Scott County

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Scott County Health Department

344 Court Street, Huntsville

Sevier County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium

3540 Line Drive, Kodak

Tipton County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Brighton High School

8045 Hwy 51 South, Brighton

Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Hwy., Maynardville

Van Buren County

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Burritt College

445 College Street, Spencer

Weakley County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Weakley Co. Health Department

9852 Hwy. 22, Dresden

Williamson County

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Williamson Co. Health Department

1324 West Main Street, Franklin

Wilson County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wilson Co. Health Department
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

 

 

Events on Sunday, April 19, 2020

 

Claiborne County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Claiborne County Health Department

620 Davis St., New Tazewell

Coffee County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Coffee County Administrative Plaza

1329 McArthur St., Manchester

Fayette County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Oakland First Baptist Church

8695 US-64, Somerville

Grainger County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Grainger County Health Department

185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge

Madison County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jackson Fairgrounds

800 South Highland Ave., Jackson

McMinn County

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Athens Regional Park

101 Regional Park Drive, Athens

Pickett County

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

B & K Grocery Parking Lot

8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown

Roane County

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman

Sumner County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Gallatin High School

700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin

Union County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union County Health Department

4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville

Washington County

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State University

1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

 

 



April 15, 2020

Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

April 15, 2020

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

April 15, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without ... (click for more)

Changes have taken place on the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission since Commissioner Don Stinnett moved out of town. At the April meeting David Paschall was appointed and sworn in to fill the ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Wednesday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 33,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 33,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 27,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm. One of the ways EPB ... (click for more)

David Paschall Joins Lookout Commission; Security Cameras At Edge Of Town Upgraded; Dumpsters Overflowing From Spring Cleaning

Changes have taken place on the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission since Commissioner Don Stinnett moved out of town. At the April meeting David Paschall was appointed and sworn in to fill the vacancy. He will become the commissioner in charge of parks and playgrounds, while Brooke Pippenger will move into the position formerly held by Commissioner Stinnett, as liaison with Lookout ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Phil Fulmer Says Stay Positive, Keep Your Priorities In Place

KNOXVILLE – During an interview on Thursday, Phillip Fulmer prefaced one of his answers by saying, “Leadership matters. It absolutely matters.” Tennessee’s athletic director was referencing football while speaking with former Vols quarterback Erik Ainge during his morning show on Knoxville radio station WNML. But Fulmer really was speaking in a broader sense because the subject ... (click for more)

Scott Bloomquist Selling Race Cars To Fellow Competitors

Two legends of Dirt Late Model racing are using the lull in on track action, due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ready for the upcoming dirt track season across America this summer. Shannon Babb of Illinois is at Scott Bloomquist's Tennessee shop picking up a pair of Sweet/Bloomquist race cars in preparation for the tours such as UMP Summernationals, World of Outlaws and even ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors