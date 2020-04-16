 Thursday, April 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members. 
 
On Saturday, 22 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee: 

Bedford County 9 a.m. - noon 
Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville 

Claiborne County 9 a.m. - noon
Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell 

Dickson County 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
Dickson County Health Department  301 West End Ave., Dickson 

Grainger County 9 a.m. - noon
Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge 

Hardin County 9 a.m. - noon 
First Baptist Church 145 Main St., Savannah 

Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill 

Loudon County 9 a.m. - noon 
Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon 

Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson 

Marion County 9 a.m. – noon 
Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball 

Maury County 9 a.m. - noon 
Woodland Park 821 West 9th St., Columbia 

Monroe County 9 a.m. - noon 
Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville 

Montgomery County 9 a.m. - noon 
Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville 

Robertson County 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 
Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield 

Rutherford County 9 a.m. - noon 
Rutherford County Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro 

Scott County 9 a.m. - noon 
Scott County Health Department 344 Court St., Huntsville  

Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak 

Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 
Brighton High School 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton 

Union County 9 a.m. – noon 
Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville  

Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. 
Burritt College 445 College St., Spencer 

Weakley County 9 a.m. – noon 
Weakley County Health Department 9852 Highway 22, Dresden  

Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
Williamson County Health Department 1324 West Main St., Franklin  

Wilson County 9 a.m. – noon 
Wilson County Health Department 927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon 

 

On Sunday, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee: 
 
Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon
Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell 

Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 
Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester 

Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 
Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville 

Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon 
Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge 

Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson 

McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. 
Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens 

Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. 
B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown 

Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.  
Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman 

Sumner County 9 a.m. – noon 
Gallatin High School  700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin 

Union County 9 a.m. – noon 
Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville 
 
Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City 
 
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples. 
 
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.   
 
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.  
 
Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.  
 
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., CDT daily   at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.    

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


April 16, 2020

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

April 16, 2020

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

April 16, 2020

TVA Establishes $2 Million COVID-19 Community Care Fund


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday it will partner with local power companies by providing $2 million in matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 38,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 38,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 22,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Officials Say Additional Hospital Beds, Intensive Care Beds, Ventilators Available For Local Coronavirus Patients

Hamilton County Emergency Management officials on Thursday listed approved availability of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators for handling the coronavirus. Surge hospital beds 288 (up from 181 on Monday) with 34 pediatric (up from 17 on Monday) Intensive care beds 49 (up from 44 on Monday) with seven (down from nine on Monday) pediatric Ventilators 369 (up ... (click for more)

Opinion

Our People Make Us Great

Chattanooga, Tn., a town nestled between the Southern Appalachians Mountains and the Tennessee River, was originally occupied by proud people. Sadly, they were forced off their homes by greed. New settlers would move in and call it their own. My hometown had only 2,500 upon the outbreak of the four bloodiest years in American history. It survived being occupied by the Union Army. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Allow Each To Decide

In my lifetime there have been some monumental decisions that have affected a lot of American lives, but given the Viet Nam fiasco, our list of “stupids” is ever bothersome. For instance, whenever I get to heaven I can hardly wait to learn where Lyndon Johnson and Robert McNamara are, this after 58,209 guys like me were killed and another 2,500 went missing, and all for what? In ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Graduate Transfer Keyen Green Joins Lady Vols For 2020-21 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that graduate transfer Keyen Green has signed an athletics scholarship and an SEC Grant-In-Aid agreement to join the Lady Vol program for the 2020-21 campaign. Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center, comes to Rocky Top from Liberty University, where she has spent the past ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors