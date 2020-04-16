COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.



On Saturday, 22 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Bedford County 9 a.m. - noon

Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville



Claiborne County 9 a.m. - noon

Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell



Dickson County 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson



Grainger County 9 a.m. - noon

Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge



Hardin County 9 a.m. - noon

First Baptist Church 145 Main St., Savannah



Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill



Loudon County 9 a.m. - noon

Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon



Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson



Marion County 9 a.m. – noon

Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball



Maury County 9 a.m. - noon

Woodland Park 821 West 9th St., Columbia



Monroe County 9 a.m. - noon

Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville



Montgomery County 9 a.m. - noon

Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville



Robertson County 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield

Rutherford County 9 a.m. - noon

Rutherford County Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro



Scott County 9 a.m. - noon

Scott County Health Department 344 Court St., Huntsville



Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak



Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Brighton High School 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton



Union County 9 a.m. – noon

Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville



Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Burritt College 445 College St., Spencer



Weakley County 9 a.m. – noon

Weakley County Health Department 9852 Highway 22, Dresden



Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Williamson County Health Department 1324 West Main St., Franklin



Wilson County 9 a.m. – noon

Wilson County Health Department 927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

On Sunday, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:



Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon

Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell



Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester



Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville



Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon

Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge



Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson



McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens



Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown



Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman



Sumner County 9 a.m. – noon

Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin



Union County 9 a.m. – noon

Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville



Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City



Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.



Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.



Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.



Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.



Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.



TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.



Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.