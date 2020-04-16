COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations Open This Weekend Statewide

The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 33 drive-through events this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
On Saturday, 22 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Bedford County 9 a.m. - noon
Shelbyville Central High School 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
Claiborne County 9 a.m. - noon
Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Dickson County 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dickson County Health Department 301 West End Ave., Dickson
Grainger County 9 a.m. - noon
Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Hardin County 9 a.m. - noon
First Baptist Church 145 Main St., Savannah
Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Volunteer High School 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
Loudon County 9 a.m. - noon
Loudon County Health Department 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon
Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
Marion County 9 a.m. – noon
Chattanooga State Community College - Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
Maury County 9 a.m. - noon
Woodland Park 821 West 9th St., Columbia
Monroe County 9 a.m. - noon
Monroe County Health Department 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
Montgomery County 9 a.m. - noon
Montgomery County Health Department 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Robertson County Fairgrounds 4635 US-41, Springfield
Rutherford County 9 a.m. - noon
Rutherford County Health Department 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Scott County 9 a.m. - noon
Scott County Health Department 344 Court St., Huntsville
Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
Tipton County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Brighton High School 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton
Union County 9 a.m. – noon
Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Burritt College 445 College St., Spencer
Weakley County 9 a.m. – noon
Weakley County Health Department 9852 Highway 22, Dresden
Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Williamson County Health Department 1324 West Main St., Franklin
Wilson County 9 a.m. – noon
Wilson County Health Department 927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
On Sunday, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon
Claiborne County Health Department 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Coffee County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Coffee County Administrative Plaza 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
Fayette County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Oakland First Baptist Church 8695 US-64, Somerville
Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon
Grainger County Health Department 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Jackson Fairgrounds 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
B & K Grocery Parking Lot 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Roane State Community College - Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
Sumner County 9 a.m. – noon
Gallatin High School 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Union County 9 a.m. – noon
Union County Health Department 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
East Tennessee State University 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
Learn more about TDH’s drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.