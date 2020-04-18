 Saturday, April 18, 2020 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


EPB Restores Power To 55,000 Customers; Major Work Lies Ahead In Hardest Hit Area

Saturday, April 18, 2020

 Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday.

 

In the days since tornados and severe weather destroyed homes and leveled a large portion of the local electric system, EPB has re-energized three substations that were taken off-line by the storm, re-constructed scores of poles, and replaced many miles of new power lines.

Unfortunately, some of the heaviest work is yet to come in the effort to restore EPB customers who remain without power.

 

EPB is still assessing the damage in some of the hardest hit areas, but according to initial estimates the work ahead will include the re-construction of at least 400 more utility poles and replacing more than 50 miles of new power lines that will need to be strung over about 13 miles of infrastructure. 

 

One of the ways EPB is speeding up the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements. About 1,100 utility workers are engaged in the restoration.  

 

“Seeing our Gig City covered with utility workers driving all over town to help restore power to our remaining 14,000 customers is an amazing sight,” said EPB spokesperson Scottie Summerlin. “A huge thank you to Hamilton Place Mall, Northgate Mall and Eastgate Mall for letting us set up staging areas in their parking lots to give crews their assignments and feed them three times a day.”

 

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

 

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said J.Ed Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

 

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

 

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.  EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.

 


April 18, 2020

EPB Restores Power To 55,000 Customers; Major Work Lies Ahead In Hardest Hit Area

April 18, 2020

Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 17,841

April 18, 2020

Alabama Deaths From Coronavirus Now At 145; Cases Go To 4,611; Jackson County Increases To 36 Cases


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that nine more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 677. The confirmed cases are now ... (click for more)

Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 145. It was 93 last Sunday. Cases have gone from 3,262 last Sunday to 4,611. There have been 620 hospitalizations. It is in all of the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

EPB Restores Power To 55,000 Customers; Major Work Lies Ahead In Hardest Hit Area

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 55,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 5,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. In the days since tornados and ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 9 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 17,841

Georgia state health officials said Saturday that nine more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 677. The confirmed cases are now at 17,841 - up from 17,432 on Friday. Officials said 3,447 have been hospitalized in Georgia with the deadly virus - up from 3,395. Whitfield County is up to 43, with three deaths. ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As by now you know, I love funny, and dozens share some wonderful things with me every week. But I am disturbed by one email in particular that keeps landing in my email with uncommon notoriety. It opens with the line, “Everyday dementia symptoms go unnoticed …” It focuses on Presidential candidate Joe Biden and gives some accurately taped evidence, perhaps damning, examples of ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan Softball Lands Eight On All-Academic Team, Smith Represents On Champions Of Character Team

Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team. A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)

UTC's Bouldin Awarded SoCon Graduate Scholarship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year. This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors