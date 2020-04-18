PHOTOS: Power Crews Work Feverishly To Get 60,000 Customers Restored

April 18, 2020
Only residents and utility companies will be allowed in the tornado affected area, Chattanooga Fire Department officials announced on Saturday.
Anyone wishing to volunteer in relief efforts ... (click for more)
Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 52,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 8,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday.
In the days since tornados and ... (click for more)
Alabama's coronavirus death toll has gone up to 145. It was 93 last Sunday.
Cases have gone from 3,262 last Sunday to 4,611.
There have been 620 hospitalizations.
It is in all of the state's 67 counties.
Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, is at 36 cases, and has had two coronavirus deaths.
There are 659 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) ... (click for more)
I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)
As by now you know, I love funny, and dozens share some wonderful things with me every week. But I am disturbed by one email in particular that keeps landing in my email with uncommon notoriety. It opens with the line, “Everyday dementia symptoms go unnoticed …” It focuses on Presidential candidate Joe Biden and gives some accurately taped evidence, perhaps damning, examples of ... (click for more)
Recently, the Appalachian Athletic Conference announced the honorees for this year’s All-Academic and Champions of Character Teams for the sport of softball, and the Bryan Lions had 8 members earn All-Academic status while senior middle-infielder and Cookeville, Tennessee native Heidi Smith was the squad’s representative to the Champions of Character Team.
A total of 116 softball ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.
This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy ... (click for more)