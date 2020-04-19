 Sunday, April 19, 2020 58.0°F   rain   Rain

EPB Restores Power To 56,000 Customers; 4,000 In Hardest-Hit Area Remain

Sunday, April 19, 2020

 Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 56,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 4,000 customers remain without power.

 

EPB added 300 more workers on Sunday.

 

In the days since tornados and severe weather destroyed homes and leveled a large portion of the local electric system, EPB has re-energized three substations that were taken off-line by the storm, re-constructed scores of poles, and replaced many miles of new power lines.

Unfortunately, some of the heaviest work is yet to come in the effort to restore EPB customers who remain without power.

 

EPB is still assessing the damage in some of the hardest hit areas, but according to initial estimates the work ahead will include the re-construction of at least 400 more utility poles and replacing more than 50 miles of new power lines that will need to be strung over about 13 miles of infrastructure. 

 

One of the ways EPB is speeding up the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements. About 1,100 utility workers are engaged in the restoration.  

 

“Seeing our Gig City covered with utility workers driving all over town to help restore power to our remaining 14,000 customers is an amazing sight,” said EPB spokesperson Scottie Summerlin. “A huge thank you to Hamilton Place Mall, Northgate Mall and Eastgate Mall for letting us set up staging areas in their parking lots to give crews their assignments and feed them three times a day.”

 

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

 

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said J.Ed Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

 

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

 

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location.  EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.

 


Sheriff's Office Provides Traffic Updates For Monday Morning Commutes

EPB Restores Power To 56,000 Customers; 4,000 In Hardest-Hit Area Remain

Georgia Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Up To 18,157


Sheriff's Office Provides Traffic Updates For Monday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Monday. Traffic Pattern for Monday: - Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road - Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all OPEN - ... (click for more)

EPB Restores Power To 56,000 Customers; 4,000 In Hardest-Hit Area Remain

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 56,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 4,000 customers remain without power. EPB added 300 more workers on Sunday. In the days since tornados and severe weather destroyed homes and leveled a large portion of the local electric system, EPB has re-energized ... (click for more)

I Support Mayor Berke's Decision

I support Mayor Andy Berke's decision and all the mayors around the nation who made the same decision. The more that's discovered about this virus the more it seems to become an evasive mystery. Listen to the experts and heed their advice and warnings. Viruses can have a way of going dormant and returning stronger, or mutating into something even more unrecognizable, stronger and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our COVID-19 Logjam?

I talked to several of my MD friends on Saturday, this after Pam Sohn wrote a very good story in Saturday’s edition of the Times Free Press under the headline, “Here’s what it took to loosen the local COVID-19 testing logjam.” Pam is an excellent journalist and – as if it matters – one of my personal favorites in the business. I think she’s brilliant. Our political views differ, ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


