EPB Restores Power To 56,000 Customers; 4,000 In Hardest-Hit Area Remain

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 56,000 customers who were impacted by tornadoes and severe weather on Sunday night. About 4,000 customers remain without power.

EPB added 300 more workers on Sunday.

In the days since tornados and severe weather destroyed homes and leveled a large portion of the local electric system, EPB has re-energized three substations that were taken off-line by the storm, re-constructed scores of poles, and replaced many miles of new power lines. Unfortunately, some of the heaviest work is yet to come in the effort to restore EPB customers who remain without power.

EPB is still assessing the damage in some of the hardest hit areas, but according to initial estimates the work ahead will include the re-construction of at least 400 more utility poles and replacing more than 50 miles of new power lines that will need to be strung over about 13 miles of infrastructure.

One of the ways EPB is speeding up the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements. About 1,100 utility workers are engaged in the restoration.

“Seeing our Gig City covered with utility workers driving all over town to help restore power to our remaining 14,000 customers is an amazing sight,” said EPB spokesperson Scottie Summerlin. “A huge thank you to Hamilton Place Mall, Northgate Mall and Eastgate Mall for letting us set up staging areas in their parking lots to give crews their assignments and feed them three times a day.”

As efforts to re-construct Chattanooga’s massively damaged electric system continue, EPB is emphasizing the importance of staying away from damaged lines and equipment including areas where line crews are at work.

“For your health and safety and that of our crew, we’re asking customers to stay far away from damaged equipment and active construction zones,” said J.Ed Marston. “We’re making repairs along many roadways and public areas. These are active construction zones, and we ask people to avoid these areas for their own safety. We also ask people not to approach utility workers as we continue to uphold at least six feet of social distance to limit the spread of infection.”

Also during the night, EPB developers identified and addressed a bug that was causing Android phone users to receive incorrect information from the MyEPB app. Customers with Android phones who do not have their phone set to auto update should be sure they are using the latest version of the MyEPB app to address this issue. The free MyEPB app continues to be the best source of information about restoration efforts to your home. You can download it by going to EPB.com and using the link in the update banner at the top of the web site.

EPB continues to encourage customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location. EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.