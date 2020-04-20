 Monday, April 20, 2020 73.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Lee Announces Safer At Home Order To Expire April 30; Tennessee Begins Phased Reopening Next Week; Larger Counties To Have Own Re-Opening Rules

Monday, April 20, 2020

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that the order for Tennesseans to remain at home will expire April 30, with the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties allowed to re-open on May 1.

 

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Governor Lee.

“These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

 

The Lee Administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments as they plan their own re-open strategies.

 

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said the governor. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

 

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5 million Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.


Morning Pointe Senior Living Shallowford Road Campuses To Be Closed And Rebuilt, Residents To Be Relocated

Morning Pointe Senior Living has announced that it has closed both tornado-damaged properties on Shallowford Road for the foreseeable future as they rebuild. Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Chattanooga were both heavily damaged by the EF-3 tornado that swept through Hamilton and Bradley counties on Sunday, April 12, ... (click for more)

Lake Winnie Delays Park Opening

Due to the uncertainty of the continuing COVID-19 situation, Lake Winnepesaukah will be delaying its park opening this year. As it receives more information in the upcoming weeks, Lake Winnie expects to announce a new opening date. Lake Winnie officials said, "Due to heightened awareness regarding health and travel, we want to assure our guests that safety will continue to be ... (click for more)

Grateful To Volunteers Sewing Masks

It takes a village, as they say, and I want to send out a big "thank you" to those of you who are sewing and 3D-printing face masks for our community. I am a nurse-midwife at an Erlanger outpatient clinic. Although we have had plenty of masks and other PPE for staff, we don't have enough to give a mask to every patient who walks in the door. In the last couple of weeks, a steady ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Pork’ Is Inexcusable

It has been with dismay, anger, embarrassment and even more anger as I have watched some loathsome Democrats hold up a desperately needed $250 billion loan program for America’s small businesses. When the posh Neiman Marcus chain just announced bankruptcy, we take notice but the mom-and-pop businesses that are the foundation of our nation are falling like flies and the far-left ... (click for more)

Lee University Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic Cancelled

The Lee University 2020 Kay McDaniel Tennis Clinic, originally scheduled to take place June 1-5, has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “This decision is made with great sadness, but out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the children and instructors who are involved in my clinics,” said Ms. McDaniel. According to Ms. ... (click for more)

Former McCallie Standout Anthony Watkins Preparing For NBA Draft

Former McCallie basketball standout Anthony Watkins, an All-Region selection, has been working towards a career in the NBA and, while being under the radar, is hoping that some teams may do their due diligence on him and like what they see. Being drafted at this point is a long shot for the 6’4”, 210 pound 19 year old, but one he has hopes for. Following his graduation at McCallie, ... (click for more)


