HCSO Provides Traffic Updates For Tuesday Morning Commutes

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following traffic updates for Hamilton County residents who may need to travel through tornado affected areas on Tuesday.

Traffic pattern for Tuesday:

Standifer Gap Road is eastbound traffic only from Jenkins Road to Bill Reed Road

Ooltewah Ringgold Road, East Brainerd Road, and Apison Pike are all open

From 8 p.m.-6 a.m. access to affected areas is restricted to residents only

Expect delays or closures on Bill Reed Road, Green Shanty Road, Woodland Drive, Pattentown Road, and Pine Ridge Road

Expect delays or closures on Standifer Gap Road and Birch Drive