 Tuesday, April 21, 2020 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Alexander Says Senate “Pulls Out All the Stops” To Help Increase COVID-19 Testing

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

U.S. Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday said that the Senate has “pulled out all the stops” to help increase COVID-19 diagnostic testing in order to contain the disease and give Americans the confidence to go back to work and back to school.

Senator Alexander made his remarks after the Senate passed legislation containing provisions he co-authored with Senate health appropriations committee Chairman Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) that will provide an additional $25 billion for COVID-19 testing, including funding a competitive “shark tank” designed to create brand new technologies to produce tens of millions of diagnostic tests by August.

“There is no safe path forward to combat the novel coronavirus without adequate testing,” Senator Alexander said. “To contain COVID-19 and persuade Americans to leave their homes and return to work and school, the United States will need tens of millions of diagnostic tests. We should squeeze every test possible out of current technologies, but we need tens of millions more to really get a handle on how far and wide this disease has spread.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the coronavirus task force, says there are now 1 million tests available weekly; by mid-June, there will be 2 million to 2½ million available.

“That is impressive,” Senator Alexander said, “but not nearly enough. This demand will only grow as the country goes back to work and some 100,000 public schools and more than 5,000 colleges reopen, we hope, in August.”

“We now have a funded competitive ‘shark tank’ — much like the reality-TV show about entrepreneurs, but this time utilizing the capacities of government itself, in coordination with the private sector — to pull out all the stops and create new technologies designed to produce tens of millions of diagnostic tests by August. If there’s a bold idea out there that will work, this bill will help make sure the funding is available to get these tests in the hands of health care providers quickly. We also should improve serologic tests to determine whether someone already has had the disease and has now created the necessary immunity to hopefully fight off the disease in the future.

“The first place to find these technologies is at the National Institutes of Health, where two dozen early-stage testing concepts are under development. Some utilize CRISPR gene-editing technology. At least one allows you to use your cellphone to photograph your test swab result and send it to a doctor. Several may incorporate wearable technology. By incorporating a shark tank environment in government research, we can more quickly develop the necessary technologies to get more tests into circulation. While there is a risk of failure with any research — in science, success is not guaranteed — we also could produce the one mighty great white shark that will help us combat this disease.”

Senator Alexander said that last month, Congress gave BARDA, NIH and other agencies up to $38 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines to fight this virus. This new funding will advance even further other research, and give money to states to buy testing equipment, improve data reporting, conduct tests and operate testing centers, and implement contact tracing to identify those who’ve come in contact with sick people so they, too, can quarantine themselves — instead of the rest of us quarantining ourselves.

Click here to read the Washington Post op-ed Senator Alexander and Senator Blunt wrote about how to speed up testing.

Congress has now provided $63 billion to date in order to help develop tests, treatments, and vaccines for COVID-19.

The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act includes $25 billion in funding to improve diagnostic and immunity testing for COVID-19 including:

$11 billion for states
$825 million for Community Health Centers and rural clinics
$1.8 billion for NIH, some of which will support a new “shark tank”
$1 billion for BARDA
$22 million for FDA
$1 billion for CDC


April 21, 2020

Funeral Arrangements Being Set For 4 Members Of Little Family Who Died In Sunday Fire

April 21, 2020

Lee Says Tuesday Was Lowest Increase In Coronavirus Cases; State Continues Re-Opening Plans

April 21, 2020

Alexander Says “More Help Is On The Way” For Tennesseans In Fight Against COVID-19


Funeral arrangements are being set for four members of the Little family who died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning . Arrangements for Betty Jo Little, 85; Candra Little, 37, ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday represents the state's lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date. He said the number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases. ... (click for more)

United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Tuesday said “more help is on the way” for Tennesseans in the fight against COVID-19, after the Senate passed legislation to provide an additional ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Funeral Arrangements Being Set For 4 Members Of Little Family Who Died In Sunday Fire

Funeral arrangements are being set for four members of the Little family who died in a fire on Carousel Road early Sunday morning . Arrangements for Betty Jo Little, 85; Candra Little, 37, and Melvin Little, 45, are being handled by Jo hn P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 1400 Carousel Road after 911 ... (click for more)

Lee Says Tuesday Was Lowest Increase In Coronavirus Cases; State Continues Re-Opening Plans

Governor Bill Lee said Tuesday represents the state's lowest increase in COVID-19 cases to date. He said the number of recovered cases continues to exceed the number of new positive cases. Governor Lee said next week, 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties "will begin a phased reopening of the state’s economy as we work to bring industries like retail, restaurants, and close ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chattanooga State Faculty, Staff And Students Are Resilient

Since 2017, I have had the great privilege of serving as president of Chattanooga State Community College. During this time, I have witnessed faculty and staff who go above and beyond their basic job duties to meet the needs of our students. I have seen students, who did not think they were college material, excel academically and graduate with honors. I have seen honors students ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We ‘Bout To Burst

I’m telling you what I am telling you, which in Southern-speak means what follows is the truth: The United States of America is fixing to burst, which north of Tennessee means in semi-Southern “just ’bout to pop.” Read this note of stress from a friend who loves her husband very much: “I’m ready for the Sports Barn to open back up so he can shower there every morning! He gets ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Spring Season "Will Not Happen"; UTC Awaiting Guidance From NCAA, Southern Conference On Future Games

Chattanooga Football Club Managing Director Jeremy Alumbaugh told members of the Finley Stadium Board on Tuesday that the spring season, which should have run from mid-March until mid-June, will not happen. He said planning is being done for the summer and fall seasons which will consist of exhibition games. These will likely be played before closed doors or possibly with ... (click for more)

Tennessee Football Podcast, "The Slice," To Debut On Apple, Spotify

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – "The Slice" a Tennessee football podcast, which will feature deep-dive interviews with student-athletes and personalities inside the program, makes its debut this week with sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o . "The Slice" is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify (search The Slice). VFL Films' Kasey Funderburg conducts the in-depth interviews, while VFL's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors