Members Of Tennessee Congressional Delegation Urge President Trump To Approve Federal Disaster Assistance

Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, and Phil Roe on Tuesday urged President Trump to quickly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration to help Tennessee counties impacted by severe storms on April 12-13.

“At least four Tennesseans lost their lives, and 29 Tennesseans were hospitalized by these storms. Governor Lee tells me that approximately 85,000 Tennessee homes and businesses were without power, four schools were severely damaged, and homes, buildings, roads, bridges, utilities and businesses in several counties throughout East Tennessee suffered major damage. All while these communities and first responders combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Images of the devastation are heartbreaking, and federal assistance is needed to help with recovery efforts,” the members said.

“The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and we are grateful for their efforts to respond to our community’s needs. First responders throughout Tennessee haven been working nonstop, and we appreciate their bravery. …We urge you to approve Governor Lee’s request on behalf of the State of Tennessee as soon as possible.”

Governor Lee is specifically requesting individual assistance for Bradley and Hamilton Counties; Public Assistance for Bradley, Campbell, Hamilton, Marion, Monroe, Polk, Scott and Washington Counties; and state-wide Hazard Mitigation.

