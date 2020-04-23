Tennessee Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Up To 8,266; Bledsoe County Goes From 90 To 351 Cases

Tennessee has had four more coronavirus deaths since Wednesday and is up to 170.

Cases rose from 7,842 to 8,266.

Officials said 793 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 18 from Wednesday.

Hamilton County is at 134 cases, an increase of six. It remains at 13 deaths.

Bradley County remains at 38 cases with one death.

Rhea County has had four cases.

Marion County is at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has three cases. Grundy is up to 27 cases with one death. Meigs County has five cases, while Bledsoe County now has 351 cases as they are now counting many from the correctional facility at Pikeville. Franklin County has 28 cases. It has recorded one death.

McMinn County has six cases. Monroe County is at 12 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at six cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 555 cases and has 32 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 1,950 cases and has had 43 deaths.

There are now 369 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths, up one from Wednesday.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 203 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced today a total number of 2,144 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 182 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years.

A total of 22 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 1,076 individuals have recovered from the virus.