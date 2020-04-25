Hamilton County Has No New Coronavirus Cases Or Deaths In Latest Report; Bledsoe Rises To 586 Cases

Hamilton County on Saturday reported no new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. The county stands at 141 cases and 13 deaths.

Bledsoe County now has 586 cases - up from 505 on Friday. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Most of the cases apparently are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up 10 to 178.

Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 8,726 to 9,189 in the Friday report.

Officials said 821 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 13 from Friday.

Bradley County is up to 41 cases with one death.

Rhea County still stands at three cases.

Marion County remains at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County has four cases. Grundy County is at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has five cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County now has 10 cases. Monroe County is at 12 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at six cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 584 cases and has 34 deaths - two more than Friday.

Shelby County has increased to 2,086 cases and has had 43 deaths - up one.

There are now 381 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths, up one from Wednesday.

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 210 cases.

Nashville has 2,136 cases and remains at 22 deaths, the state report says.