Hamilton County Has Second Day In Row With No New Reported Coronavirus Cases

Tennessee Up To 9,667 Cases And 3 Deaths

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Hamilton County again on Sunday reported no new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. The county stands at 141 cases and 13 deaths. The numbers were the same on Friday and Saturday.

Bledsoe County now has 588 cases - up from 586 on Saturday. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up 3 to 181.

Tennessee coronavirus cases rose from 9,189 in the Saturday report to 9,667.

Officials said 828 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 7 from Saturday.

Bradley County is up to 43 cases with one death. 

Rhea County still stands at three cases and no deaths.

Marion County remains at 28 cases.

It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County has increased from four to five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has six cases. Franklin County has 29 cases with one death.

McMinn County now has 14 cases, up from 10 on Saturday. Monroe County is at 13 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is now at seven cases, up one from Saturday.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 593 cases and has 34 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,296 cases and has had 44 deaths - up one.

There are now 397 cases in Williamson County and seven coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with four deaths, is at 210 cases.

Nashville has 2,236 cases and 23 deaths, the state report says.

 


April 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 25, 2020

2 Arrested For 3 Break-ins And $10,000 In Stolen Property In Bradley County

April 25, 2020

Georgia Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A woman from Rossville and a man from Chattanooga have been arrested on multiple charges after attempting to break into two Bradley County residences, forcibly entering a Bradley County business, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that eight more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 907. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)



More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The New Stanford Report

It has been wisely said, and widely subscribed, that “a positive attitude won’t guarantee you’ll succeed, but being negative will guarantee you won’t.” It is time for us to put our ‘game face’ on. By every measure, our nation, our county, our city, our neighborhood, and our very own house can stand inaction no more. Governor Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger are the first ... (click for more)

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


