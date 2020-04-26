 Sunday, April 26, 2020 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Berke Hits Lee Decision To Overrule Him And Allow Chattanooga Restaurants To Reopen Monday

Sunday, April 26, 2020

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke on Sunday hit a decision by Governor Bill Lee to overrule him and allow Chattanooga restaurants to reopen on Monday.

The mayor said the move goes against a continual rise in coronavirus cases and is against the advice of health specialists. 

He said it will adversely impact "the most vulnerable."

In light of the state directive, Mayor Berke said the city will reach out to try to assure that restaurant operators have the right safety counsel and equipment.

He said, "Yesterday I learned that, despite public and private assurances otherwise, the city of Chattanooga would not be making its own decisions for the reopening of restaurants. This has understandably caused a lot of confusion for a lot of people in our city.

"First things first: Chattanooga will obey the law, and I will do everything possible to ensure its success. I want every restaurant to make payroll and I want to protect as many Chattanoogans as possible from contracting the coronavirus. I will be glad to cooperate with the Governor, Mayor Coppinger, and the Hamilton County Health Department for the good of everyone, as we share the common goal of keeping people safe and healthy.

"We can and must restart our economy safely, keeping public health at the fore. That is what is best for Chattanoogans; it is also what is best for business. Workers must feel confident that going back to their jobs will not threaten their health or their families' health. Consumers will only return to restaurants, shops, and other establishments if they know it is safe to do so.

"I do not believe that is accomplished under the State's current plan. It fails to account for the growing number of positive cases across the state, and especially in Southeast Tennessee. It goes against the warnings of public health experts and doctors like those at the Tennessee Medical Association and Vanderbilt University. It lacks the groundwork we need to ensure that restaurant owners and managers understand their responsibilities and have the supplies they need to keep people safe from the virus.

"We also know that if cases increase, the impact will be felt hardest by the most vulnerable people in our city. So I make two pledges: 

"First, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Chattanooga businesses have the advice and personal protective equipment they need to open safely. 

"Second, our City government will continue to reach out and look for ways to help those affected by the ongoing pandemic and economic stoppage.

"In the meantime, no matter what is happening in our economy, Chattanoogans should remember: you have a responsibility to keep yourself and those around you safe. Wear a mask when you go into the public. Wash your hands frequently. Stay six feet away from other people. Only go places that are observing best practices. 

"Thank you and please stay safe."


April 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 25, 2020

2 Arrested For 3 Break-ins And $10,000 In Stolen Property In Bradley County

April 25, 2020

Georgia Has 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, 725 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

A woman from Rossville and a man from Chattanooga have been arrested on multiple charges after attempting to break into two Bradley County residences, forcibly entering a Bradley County business, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Thursday that eight more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Friday report, bringing the total to 907. The confirmed cases are ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALBEY, MAYA SHARELLE 105 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102058 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ALLEN, NATALIE LYNNE VAN 713 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112203 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELIVEAU, TIMOTHY ROBERT ... (click for more)

A woman from Rossville and a man from Chattanooga have been arrested on multiple charges after attempting to break into two Bradley County residences, forcibly entering a Bradley County business, and stealing over $10,000 of property. At approximately 5:14 a.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a business in Charleston, in response ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The New Stanford Report

It has been wisely said, and widely subscribed, that “a positive attitude won’t guarantee you’ll succeed, but being negative will guarantee you won’t.” It is time for us to put our ‘game face’ on. By every measure, our nation, our county, our city, our neighborhood, and our very own house can stand inaction no more. Governor Lee and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger are the first ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton Places Three Golfers On NAIA PING All-American Team

NORMAN, Okla. — 2020 NAIA PING All-America Teams have been announced today by the GCAA. Wilhelm Ahlgren of Keiser, Lindsey Wilson's Callum Blinkhorn, Noah Hoffman of Ottawa (AZ), Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Oklahoma City's David Meyers, Ruan Pretorius of Point, Dalton State's Ben Rebne , Eli Scott and Chip Thompson of Coastal Georgia, Alexandre Vandermoten of Ottawa (AZ), ... (click for more)

Talented But Flawed - First Round Quarterbacks Surrounded By Question Marks

Like every other aspect of the modern day NFL, quarterbacks dominated headlines before, during and after the 2020 draft. It began with LSU gunslinger Joe Burrow’s inevitable selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Ohio native expected to become the franchise quarterback the Bengals have not possessed since Carson Palmer in the mid-2000s. While Burrow shined during a sterling ... (click for more)


